Will Smith to Perform and Debut New Song at 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith is turning his sights back to music, and has joined the star-studded line-up of performers at this year's BET Awards.

BET announced on Monday that Culture's Biggest Night will be even bigger when the Oscar winner and four-time GRAMMY winner takes the stage to debut a new, original song, which he's set to perform live.

"From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage," shared Connie Orlando, BET's EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, in a press release announcing the performance. "We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed."

Smith will be joining a stacked slate of live performers set to wow the crowd at this year's show, including Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét.

Will Smith raps from the top of a double-decker tour bus at the 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere in May 2024. - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson will be back to host the annual awards show for the third time on Sunday, June 30 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year, the show will be paying special tribute to Usher, who will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The "Love in this Club" singer, 45, will join a celebrated list of game-changers and industry pioneers who have left a lasting impact on the culture and entertainment.

Previous Lifetime Achievement BET Award recipients include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and Busta Rhymes.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: