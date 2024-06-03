Taraji P. Henson to Host 2024 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson will be back on stage to host the 2024 BET Awards! On Monday, the network announced that the actress will return to host the annual awards show for the third time on Sunday, June 30 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the 'BET Awards' for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment," the Academy Award-nominated actress said in a statement.

"Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture's Biggest Night, 'BET Awards,' the ultimate celebration of Black creativity," added Connie Orlando, BET's EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. "We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture's biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night."

The Golden Globe-winning actress previously hosted the 2021 BET Awards, where she used the opportunity to honor some iconic Black women who have impacted pop culture. Henson started the show with a memorable opening monologue and had roses handed out to several women in the room, including Zendaya, Jazmine Sullivan, Issa Rae and "Queen" Maxine Waters. She also donned various ensembles throughout the show that honored and celebrated the styles and looks of some groundbreaking artists.

Taraji P. Henson will host the 2024 BET Awards, her third year serving as the award show emcee. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When speaking with ET on the red carpet before the 2021 show kicked off, Henson opened up about how it felt to be hosting, saying, "It makes me feel amazing."

"I'm just so proud! BET is where we own our industry... we own this to celebrate each other, uplift each other, in an industry that doesn't do that for us so many times," she shared. "So I'm glad we just have each other. You know what we always say, "We all we got, but guess what, we all we need.'"

In 2022, Henson took to the stage as the annual awards show's official emcee once again, and kicked off the show by bringing attention to SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that protected the right to an abortion.

This year, the show will be paying special tribute to Usher, who will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The "Love in this Club" singer, 45, will join a celebrated list of game-changers and industry pioneers who have left a lasting impact on the culture and entertainment.

"The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades," said Orlando in a press release announcing the special honor last month. "From his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards."

"From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence," Orlando added. "We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon."

Usher will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award at the 2024 BET Awards. - Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Previous Lifetime Achievement BET Award recipients include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and Busta Rhymes.

The honor will also feature a line-up of surprise guests who will take the stage to present and truly celebrate the artist. The special guests will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Drake leads this year's slate of BET nominees with seven nods, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA for "Rich Baby Daddy," and twice for Video of the Year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA.

Nicki Minaj reigns as the most nominated woman with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua, BET Her with Tasha Cobbs Leonard for "Blessings" and twice for Best Collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert for "Everybody" and "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.