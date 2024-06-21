The 2024 Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Alberta tonight for Game 6 after the Edmonton Oilers won their second straight game against the Florida Panthers. The Cats still lead the series 3-2 as they look to get the job done for the third consecutive time. Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Oilers forced Game 6 after beating the Panthers 5-3 at Amerant Bank Arena. Scoring four points for the second straight game, Connor McDavid's playoff performance has been nothing but dominant. With the win, Edmonton became the first team in NHL history to win Game 5 on the road after trailing 3-0. The Oilers are the Game 6 favorites to force a decisive Game 7 back in Florida on Monday.

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals will air live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers is with Sling TV or any of the live TV streaming services we've detailed below.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to $22.50 per month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording Game 6 if you're not home to watch it live.

Fubo’s Pro Plan offers 199 channels, including ABC and ESPN Deportes to watch every Stanley Cup Final game. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial. Grab the free trial today to watch tonight's Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers game at no cost.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and ESPN Deportes, along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Final or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

Along with airing on ABC, the Stanley Cup Finals will be telecast simultaneously on ESPN+. For access to thousands of live events, original studio shows, and acclaimed series, an ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. ESPN+ also offers a bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

When is the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 6?

Game 6 of the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Stanley Cup Final will be played on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final on tonight?

Every game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final will air exclusively on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (for those who speak Spanish).

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals schedule to catch every Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers matchup.

GAME 1: Oilers at Panthers, Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 2: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 3: Panthers at Oilers, Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 6: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 7: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

* = If necessary

