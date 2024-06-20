Golf fans, get ready for the third women’s major of the year. The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship kicks off today at Sahalee Country Club in Washington. A record $10.4 million purse is up for grabs as more than 150 of the best golfers in the world step onto the intimidating tree-lined course.

After capturing her second major title at the Chevron Championship, world No. 1 Nelly Korda is joined in the field by this year’s U.S. Women’s Open champion, Yuka Saso. Korda now aims to win her second KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Here's how to watch the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, including the broadcast schedule and a free livestream option.

How to Watch the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Without Cable

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is airing on NBC and Golf Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch the golf tournament on Peacock.

Peacock is the primary streaming home of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, including exclusive early coverage all four days of the tournament and simulcasts of NBC and Golf Channel’s TV coverage. Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus with no ads. You'll also get access to the 2024 Olympics along with hit TV shows and movies.

How to Watch the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship for free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to over 200 other channels including NBC and Golf Channel to watch the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage perfect for recording any rounds of the tournament if you aren't home to watch them live.

When is the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship kick offs Thursday, June 20 at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The major event culminates with the final round on Sunday, June 23.

What channel is the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on?

The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be broadcasted by NBC and Golf Channel. Golf Channel will air live coverage for Rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday and late coverage on Saturday. NBC will air the primary coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV Schedule

Here’s the full TV schedule for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, including streaming on Peacock. All times Eastern.

Thursday, June 20

Peacock: 4-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Peacock: 4-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.; NBC: 3-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Peacock: 12-3 p.m.; NBC: 3-7 p.m

2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Round 1 Tee Times

All times Eastern.

Tee No. 1

10:00 a.m. – Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum

10:11 a.m. – Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu

10:22 a.m. – Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou

10:33 a.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez

10:44 a.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal

10:55 a.m. – Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh

11:06 a.m. – Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim

11:17 a.m. – Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult

11:28 a.m. – Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee

11:39 a.m. – Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro

11:50 a.m. – Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Weaver-Wright

12:01 p.m. – Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park

12:12 p.m. – Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina

03:22 p.m. – Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome

03:33 p.m. – Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex

03:44 p.m. – Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok

03:55 p.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang

04:06 p.m. – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom

04:17 p.m. – Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant

04:28 p.m. – Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso

04:39 p.m. – Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn

04:50 p.m. – Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho

05:01 p.m. – Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight

05:12 p.m. – Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse

05:23 p.m. – Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam

05:34 p.m. – Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu

Tee No. 10

10:05 a.m. – Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung

10:16 a.m. – Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter

10:27 a.m. – Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels

10:38 a.m. – Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz

10:49 a.m. – Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka

11:00 a.m. – Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin

11:11 a.m. – Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green

11:22 a.m. – Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

11:33 a.m. – Lucy Li, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh

11:44 a.m. – Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin

11:55 a.m. – Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano

12:06 p.m. – Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang

12:17 p.m. – Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage

03:17 p.m. – Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang

03:28 p.m. – Allie White, Ryann O’Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn

03:39 p.m. – Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji

03:50 p.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im

04:01 p.m. – Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin

04:12 p.m. – Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela

04:23 p.m. – Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai

04:34 p.m. – Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing

04:45 p.m. – Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy

04:56 p.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien

05:07 p.m. – Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu

05:18 p.m. – Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng

05:29 p.m. – Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang

2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Round 2 Tee Times

All times Eastern.

Tee No. 1

10.00 a.m. – Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang

10.11 a.m. – Allie White, Ryann O’Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn

10.22 a.m. – Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji

10.33 a.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im

10.44 a.m. – Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin

10.55 a.m. – Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela

11.06 a.m. – Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai

11.17 a.m. – Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing

11.28 a.m. – Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy

11.39 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien

11.50 a.m. – Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu

12.01 p.m. – Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng

12.12 p.m. – Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang

3.22 p.m. – Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung

3.33 p.m. – Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter

3.44 p.m. – Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels

3.55 p.m. – Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz

4.06 p.m. – Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka

4.17 p.m. – Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin

4.28 p.m. – Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green

4.39 p.m. – Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

4.50 p.m. – Lucy LI, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh

5.01 p.m. – Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin

5.12 p.m. – Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano

5.23 p.m. – Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang

5.34 p.m. – Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage

Tee No. 10

10.05 a.m. – Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome

10.16 a.m. – Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex

10.27 a.m. – Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok

10.38 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang

10.49 a.m. – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom

11.00 a.m. – Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant

11.11 a.m. – Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso

11.22 a.m. – Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn

11.33 a.m. – Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho

11.44 a.m. – Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight

11.55 a.m. – Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse

12.06 p.m. – Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam

12.17 p.m. – Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu

3.17 p.m. – Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum

3.28 p.m. – Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu

3.39 p.m. – Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou

3.50 p.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez

4.01 p.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal

4.12 p.m. – Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh

4.23 p.m. – Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim

4.34 p.m. – Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult

4.45 p.m. – Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee

4.56 p.m. – Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro

5.07 p.m. – Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Wesver-Wright

5.18 p.m. – Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park

5.29 p.m. – Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina

