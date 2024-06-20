The third women's golf major championship is underway. Here's how to watch the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Golf fans, get ready for the third women’s major of the year. The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship kicks off today at Sahalee Country Club in Washington. A record $10.4 million purse is up for grabs as more than 150 of the best golfers in the world step onto the intimidating tree-lined course.
Watch the Tournament on Peacock
After capturing her second major title at the Chevron Championship, world No. 1 Nelly Korda is joined in the field by this year’s U.S. Women’s Open champion, Yuka Saso. Korda now aims to win her second KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Here's how to watch the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, including the broadcast schedule and a free livestream option.
How to Watch the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Without Cable
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is airing on NBC and Golf Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch the golf tournament on Peacock.
Peacock is the primary streaming home of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, including exclusive early coverage all four days of the tournament and simulcasts of NBC and Golf Channel’s TV coverage. Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus with no ads. You'll also get access to the 2024 Olympics along with hit TV shows and movies.
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Peacock
Watch the entire Women’s PGA Championship 2024 on Peacock. You can sign up for just $5.99 monthly, or $59.99 for annually for the ad-supported plan.
How to Watch the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship for free
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to over 200 other channels including NBC and Golf Channel to watch the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage perfect for recording any rounds of the tournament if you aren't home to watch them live.
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to NBC and Golf Channel to watch all of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now to watch the tournament at no cost.
When is the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?
The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship kick offs Thursday, June 20 at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The major event culminates with the final round on Sunday, June 23.
What channel is the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on?
The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be broadcasted by NBC and Golf Channel. Golf Channel will air live coverage for Rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday and late coverage on Saturday. NBC will air the primary coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday.
2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV Schedule
Here’s the full TV schedule for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, including streaming on Peacock. All times Eastern.
Thursday, June 20
Peacock: 4-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Peacock: 4-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Peacock: 1-3 p.m.; NBC: 3-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Peacock: 12-3 p.m.; NBC: 3-7 p.m
2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Round 1 Tee Times
All times Eastern.
Tee No. 1
10:00 a.m. – Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum
10:11 a.m. – Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu
10:22 a.m. – Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou
10:33 a.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez
10:44 a.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal
10:55 a.m. – Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh
11:06 a.m. – Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim
11:17 a.m. – Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult
11:28 a.m. – Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee
11:39 a.m. – Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro
11:50 a.m. – Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Weaver-Wright
12:01 p.m. – Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park
12:12 p.m. – Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina
03:22 p.m. – Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome
03:33 p.m. – Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex
03:44 p.m. – Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok
03:55 p.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang
04:06 p.m. – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom
04:17 p.m. – Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant
04:28 p.m. – Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso
04:39 p.m. – Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn
04:50 p.m. – Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho
05:01 p.m. – Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight
05:12 p.m. – Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse
05:23 p.m. – Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam
05:34 p.m. – Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu
Tee No. 10
10:05 a.m. – Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung
10:16 a.m. – Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter
10:27 a.m. – Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels
10:38 a.m. – Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz
10:49 a.m. – Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka
11:00 a.m. – Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin
11:11 a.m. – Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green
11:22 a.m. – Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull
11:33 a.m. – Lucy Li, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh
11:44 a.m. – Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin
11:55 a.m. – Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano
12:06 p.m. – Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang
12:17 p.m. – Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage
03:17 p.m. – Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang
03:28 p.m. – Allie White, Ryann O’Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn
03:39 p.m. – Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji
03:50 p.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im
04:01 p.m. – Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin
04:12 p.m. – Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela
04:23 p.m. – Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai
04:34 p.m. – Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing
04:45 p.m. – Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy
04:56 p.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien
05:07 p.m. – Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu
05:18 p.m. – Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng
05:29 p.m. – Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang
2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Round 2 Tee Times
All times Eastern.
Tee No. 1
10.00 a.m. – Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang
10.11 a.m. – Allie White, Ryann O’Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn
10.22 a.m. – Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji
10.33 a.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im
10.44 a.m. – Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin
10.55 a.m. – Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela
11.06 a.m. – Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai
11.17 a.m. – Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing
11.28 a.m. – Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy
11.39 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien
11.50 a.m. – Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu
12.01 p.m. – Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng
12.12 p.m. – Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang
3.22 p.m. – Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung
3.33 p.m. – Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter
3.44 p.m. – Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels
3.55 p.m. – Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz
4.06 p.m. – Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka
4.17 p.m. – Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin
4.28 p.m. – Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green
4.39 p.m. – Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull
4.50 p.m. – Lucy LI, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh
5.01 p.m. – Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin
5.12 p.m. – Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano
5.23 p.m. – Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang
5.34 p.m. – Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage
Tee No. 10
10.05 a.m. – Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome
10.16 a.m. – Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex
10.27 a.m. – Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok
10.38 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang
10.49 a.m. – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom
11.00 a.m. – Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant
11.11 a.m. – Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso
11.22 a.m. – Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn
11.33 a.m. – Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho
11.44 a.m. – Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight
11.55 a.m. – Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse
12.06 p.m. – Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam
12.17 p.m. – Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu
3.17 p.m. – Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum
3.28 p.m. – Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu
3.39 p.m. – Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou
3.50 p.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez
4.01 p.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal
4.12 p.m. – Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh
4.23 p.m. – Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim
4.34 p.m. – Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult
4.45 p.m. – Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee
4.56 p.m. – Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro
5.07 p.m. – Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Wesver-Wright
5.18 p.m. – Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park
5.29 p.m. – Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina
RELATED CONTENT: