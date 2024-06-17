With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Apple TV+, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes, the sheer amount of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling.

Scroll no more! To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, book-to-screen adaptations and more. One option we're excited to hit streaming is a documentary about the first Black Barbie featuring those pivotal in the creation of the doll — brought to you by executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

There are plenty more new and note-worthy options to look forward to streaming in your downtime this week. There are two other documentaries to watch this week, including one about Broadway's celebrated and genre-bending Slave Play and another about Stevie Van Zandt, a member of Bruce Springsteen's E-Street Band and an actor in The Sopranos. Hotel Cocaine with mesmerizing 1970s costumes and staging stars Danny Pino, who is potentially best known for his role in Law and Order: Special Victim's Unit. Plus, true crime lovers won't want to miss the new documentary about the bizarre disappearance of Sherri Papini in northern California.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.

ET, CBS, SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Black Barbie: A Documentary

The illustrious Shonda Rhimes is the executive producer of Black Barbie: A Documentary that dives into the creation of Mattel's first Black Barbie. Not only is Rhimes the executive producer, but she also sits down and explains the importance and impact of including a Black doll in the Barbie lineup, as well as other stars like Gabourey Sidibe and Dear White People's Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins. Along with this commentary, viewers will hear the stories of three Black women who were pivotal in Mattel's decision. Black Barbie: A Documentary premieres on Netflix on June 19.

Watch on Netflix

Hotel Cocaine

Danny Pino plays Roman Compte in a new glamorous series, Hotel Cocaine. Compte is the general manager of Hotel Mutiny, Miami's hottest club in the late 1970s where drugs and disco reigned free. When a CIA agent realizes Compte's estranged brother is one of the biggest cocaine dealers in the area, he is forced to go undercover to keep his family safe. Hotel Cocaine premieres on MGM+ on June 23.

Watch on MGM+

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

Keith and Sherri Papini were a married couple whose lives looked perfect from the outside — until one fateful day when she went missing. When Sherri disappeared without a trace the news made headlines around the country. Her friends, family and the investigators on the case sit down for a new documentary series Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini on Hulu that explores what really happened. Get ready for some jaw-dropping revelations when the docuseries premieres on June 20.

Watch on Hulu

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

A member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, a regular on The Sopranos and an activist who fought issues surrounding apartheid in South Africa, Stevie Van Zandt has a long list of impressive accomplishments. Max's new documentary Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, which premieres on June 22, explores his long career as a producer, songwriter, activist, actor and more. The documentary features interviews from Zandt, other celebrities and behind-the-scenes footage.

Watch on Max

Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.

Slave Play by playwright Jeremy O. Harris hit Broadway in 2019 and petitions to shut down the show quickly started due to its themes of sexuality and slavery. It broke the record for the most nominations for a play at the Tony's, until this year when Stereophonic broke that record. Max is taking viewers on a journey with Harris as he workshops his performance and strips down what it all means in Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. The documentary premieres on Thursday, June 20.

Watch on Max

House of the Dragon (Season 2)

House of the Dragon had the highest viewership for its first season finale since Game of Thrones, and now those eager viewers can finally settle in for a second season. Westeros is on the verge of a civil war while the Targaryen family members each fight for their claim to the Iron Throne. The first of the eight episodes for season 2 of House of the Dragon began streaming on Max on Sunday, June 16.

Watch on Max

The Boys (Season 4)

The Boys are back as of Thursday, June 13 for a fourth season on Prime Video. The world is more divided than ever with those siding with the indestructible and power-hungry Homelander and the others on Team Starlight. The Butcher has lost all his allies, but with the high stakes, he knows he must find a way for them all to work together again. The Butcher's latest idea to take down the supes? A virus that kills only those with superpowers.

Watch on Prime Video

BRATS: ABC News Documentary Premiere

First named the "Brat Pack" in 1985 by New York magazine, the iconic group of young actors starred in some of the most iconic coming-of-age films of their generation, including The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire. One of the members, Andrew McCarthy, sits down with some of his fellow Brat Packers — Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and Ally Sheedy — for an inside look at what life was like for these stars. Brats premiered on Hulu on Thursday, June 13.

Watch on Hulu

Presumed Innocent (Limited Series)

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, Presumed Innocent is a new eight-episode crime thriller limited series. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich, a chief deputy prosecutor whose life is turned upside down when his coworker is murdered. Investigators uncover Sabich's affair with the victim, and the situation looks even worse thanks to his unhealthy obsession with her. Despite the evidence against him, he maintains his innocence. Presumed Innocent premiered on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 12.

Watch on Apple TV+

The 77th Annual Tony Awards

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by the talented Ariana DeBose, took place on Sunday, June 16. Hell's Kitchen (featuring songs by Alicia Keys) and Stereophonic led the Tony nominations with 13 each. The Outsiders had 12 nominations, followed by Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, starring Eddie Redmayne, and Merrily We Roll Along with Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff. The Tony Awards aired on CBS. If you missed the show, it is now available to stream on-demand on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

Love Island USA

One of our favorite reality dating shows, Love Island USA has returned with a brand new host. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hosts the sixth season of the hit reality show, picking up the helm from Modern Family's Sarah Hyland (and before that, social media personality Arielle Vandenberg). Sexy singles have headed to the vibrant villa ready to find love and you can watch it all go down by streaming the series on Peacock now.

Watch on Peacock

Bridgerton (Season 3, Part 2)

In the back half of Bridgerton season 3, Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) struggles with how and when to share her secret with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Meanwhile, Violet Bridgerton worries about daughter Francesca's love match as a potential match of her own blooms. Part two of Bridgerton season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 13.

Watch on Netflix

The Acolyte

When Jedi begin going missing, a Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) must confront his past to make things right. He believes his old student (Amandla Stenberg) may be behind the disappearances, but nothing is what it seems in this new Star Wars series. The first two episodes of Disney+'s The Acolyte premiered on Tuesday, June 4.

Watch on Disney+

Am I OK?

Dakota Johnson plays Lucy, a woman in her early 30s who is surprised to realize she isn't straight. Her friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) guides her on her quest to start dating women, which proves difficult as Lucy has never stepped outside her comfort zone. Directed by real-life couple Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro, Am I OK? premiered on Max on June 6.

Watch on Max

An Audience with Kylie

ITV's musical extravaganza, An Audience with Kylie, is now available for audiences in the United States to enjoy. Fans will hear Kylie Minogue sing her hit songs and see VIP guests including Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan at the show. The special began streaming on Hulu on Wednesday, June 5.

Watch on Hulu

Let the Canary Sing

Cyndi Lauper created catchy, chart-topping melodies you couldn't help but sing over and over again, but even more than that, the artist had a strong influence on multiple generations. She used her fame to fight for feminism and advocate for those who couldn't speak up for themselves. Let the Canary Sing is a documentary streaming now on Paramount+ that dives into her legacy in the music industry as well as her impact through advocacy.

Watch on Paramount+

Hit Man

Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) is a straight-laced professor who pretends to be a hitman while performing in undercover stings for the police. Things get complicated when a woman (Adria Arjona) hires Johnson to kill her husband. Johnson begins to develop feelings for the unhappy wife and is shocked when her husband ends up dead — and not by his own hands. See it all go down by watching the rom-com streaming on Netflix now.

Watch on Netflix

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Kermit the Frog, Sesame Street, Labyrinth and Fraggle Rock are just a handful of the iconic creations dreamed up by visionary puppeteer Jim Henson. Award-winning director Ron Howard teamed up with Disney+ to tell the story of Jim Henson's impact on the industry and world. Featuring interviews from Jim Henson himself and those impacted by his work — including Rita Moreno and Jennifer Connelly — this documentary gives an insightful look into his work and life. It premiered on Disney+ on May 31.

Watch on Disney+

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

An action-packed film full of comedic geniuses — including Kevin Hart, John Cena, Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell — is one you'll want to add to your weekend movie night line-up. In the film, Hart (who plays himself) finds that he has been kidnapped for an evil revenge scheme. He must do everything he can to survive and enlist the help of those around him. The film premiered on Prime Video on May 30.

Watch on Prime Video

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

One of the biggest names in country music right now, Lainey Wilson, is giving fans a glimpse inside her life in the ABC special Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country. The showcase is said to give viewers an intimate look behind the scenes of her life and shows, with interviews from the sensational star and those closest to her. The special premiered on Hulu on May 29.

Watch on Hulu

MoviePass, MovieCrash

MoviePass, a company built to give customers nearly unlimited access to the movies for an affordable monthly fee, was an instant success and one of the fastest-growing subscription services since Spotify. Despite the popularity, MoviePass eventually filed for bankruptcy, losing $150 million in 2017 alone. MoviePass, MovieCrash documents what led to the demise of this popular service. The documentary began streaming on Max on May 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on Max

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Netflix explores the social media dancers who were part of the 7M management company associated with a church. Viewers will see interviews from family members trying to get their loved ones out of the group and past members rebuilding their lives after leaving. The three-part documentary series Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult premiered on Netflix on May 29.

Watch on Netflix

Dune: Part 2

The sand-covered planet of Arrakis came to life in Dune: Part One, which was first released in October 2021. Now fans can stream Dune: Part Two on Max as of May 21. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles as main characters Paul Atreides and Chani. There was already serious talent in the first film, like Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, and there are plenty more stars in the second film, including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

Watch on Max

The Kardashians (Season 5)

"Have the Kardashians slowed down? No," says Khloe Kardashian in the season 5 trailer for The Kardashians. Based on the snippets in the two-minute trailer, she isn't lying. This season looks like it will be filled with family drama, health scares and endless entertainment from the influential family. The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on Thursday, May 23.

Watch on Hulu

The Beach Boys

Liverpool had The Beatles, and the States had the just-as-iconic Beach Boys. The band, made up of five members — three brothers — rose to fame in the 1960s with their revolutionary harmonious songs. This new documentary, The Beach Boys, includes never-before-seen footage celebrating the band along with new interviews from all the members of the band: Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston. The documentary began streaming on Disney+ on May 24.

Watch on Disney+

Atlas

Data analyst Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) is enlisted to help search for a robot (Simu Liu) on the run. While she has always been distrustful of the new technology, she must now put her life in the hands of a power suit operated by AI to stay alive and save the world. The science fiction film, which also stars Sterling K. Brown, premiered on Netflix on Friday, May 24.

Watch on Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 9)

In season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, iconic queens will compete for the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a donation to their charity of choice. Watch as RuPaul royalty — including Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Shannel, Roxxxy Andrews and Gottmik — sashay down the runway once again. The new season premiered on Paramount+ on May 17 along with RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 6) for a behind-the-scenes look.

Watch on Paramount+

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: