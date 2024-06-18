Shop new colors in the viral SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress and more, modeled by ‘Bridgerton’s’ Nicola Coughlan.
Can't get enough of Nicola Coughlan on the heels of the Bridgerton season 3 finale? Well, neither can we. That's why we're so happy that Kim Kardashian selected the actress as SKIMS' own diamond of the season.
Coughlan's new campaign with SKIMS is about as dreamy as a Bridgerton ball. She shines in new colors of the SKIMS Soft Lounge collection, including the viral Long Slip Dress. Coughlan's ethereal looks come in the limited edition summer shades Lemonade, Cherry Blossom and more. Give your wardrobe a glow-up on par with Penelope Featherington's in Bridgerton season 3 with this SKIMS Soft Lounge collection.
All the Soft Lounge styles are curve-hugging yet comfortable, for outfits you can wear in and out of the house. There are tons of varieties of the Long Slip Dress, including long-sleeve, tank, sleeveless and more versions.
"I’ve been a fan of SKIMS since the beginning," Coughlan said in a statement. "It’s been my on-set lounging outfit since day one.”
Shop the inclusive new SKIMS dresses that Coughlan rocks below. As always, they're available in standard and plus sizes, but hurry — they're selling out fast.
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Cherry Blossom
SKIMS' viral Long Slip Dress now comes in a pretty cherry blossom hue for summer.
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Lemonade
This bright lemonade shade is ideal for hot days.
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in Bone
Keep things neutral in this bone ribbed dress.
Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
The long-sleeve version of the viral SKIMS dress has a flattering square neckline.
Soft Lounge Long Tank Dress
Pick up the tank version of the viral SKIMS dress for summer.
Soft Lounge Tube Dress
This black tube dress with a shelf bra is as sexy as it is comfortable.