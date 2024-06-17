Sabrina Carpenter is calling any chatter of her friend, Taylor Swift, being upset by her viral SKIMS campaign nonsense!

In April, amid opening for Swift during her global Eras World Tour, Carpenter posed in a stripped down ad campaign for Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand. The pics hit the web, and while a lot of her fans praised the photospread, others raised concerns about the "Please Please Please" singer working with The Kardashians star -- who has a storied and checkered history with Swift.

"As much as people want to believe you're tuned into every little thing, I'm not because I'm constantly working," Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the rumors. "In that scenario, I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do."

Kardashian and Swift's feud has gone for over a decade, beginning when the reality TV star's ex-husband, Kanye West, snatched a Video Music Award from Swift's hand in 2009, and presumably rapped about her on his track, "Famous." Swift has also seemingly taken jabs at the former couple through her music, most recently in the track "thanK you aIMee" off the release of her double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Carpenter, 25, was part of Kardashian's SKIMS' limited edition Spring intimates campaign, and wore a series of barely-there styles in various colors. Kardashian took to her personal social media to promote it.

"Next-gen pop star @SabrinaCarpenter gets intimate with spring's sexiest sets," Kardashian wrote in part alongside the pics.

Meanwhile, Carpenter continued to hit the road with Swift, stopping in Mexico City, South America, Singapore and Australia -- where she did a sweet debut with the GRAMMY-winning pop star. Carpenter even joined Swift as she supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game.

"I hold her to such a different echelon," the Disney Channel alum says of Swift. "I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she's done."

Carpenter adds that she respects the "Lavender Haze" star for her musicality as well.

"She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs," Carpenter tells Rolling Stone. "We're very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.… She played me 'But Daddy I Love Him' before it came out, and that's also one of my favorites."

While the "Feather" songstress is open about her relationship with Swift, she plays coy with Rolling Stone about the status of her and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan. The pair sparked dating rumors last year, and even made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. Despite their public appearances and the Oscar-nominated actor starring in Carpenter's latest music video, mums the word on their relationship status.

"The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that's what you do," Carpenter tells the magazine. "Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can't be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory."

