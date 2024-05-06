Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are red carpet official.

The long-rumored couple posed together on Monday at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City, marking their first-ever joint red carpet appearance.

In one pic, Keoghan, 31 -- who wore a Burberry suit complete with a velvet jacket and a ruffled silk poplin shirt -- wrapped his arm around Carpenter, 24.

The singer smiled alongside her beau in the shot, looking stunning in Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured a black velvet bodice and a satin bouffant skirt, the latter of which was inspired by an orchid, according to Vogue.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2024 Met Gala. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keoghan completed his ensemble with a black top hat, which he used to partially hide his face in another pic, delighting Carpenter, who laughed at the actor's antics.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2024 Met Gala. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumors at the end of last year when they were seen together in a parking lot. They were photographed several times out and about in California, and made further headlines when Keoghan traveled to Singapore to support Carpenter's opening gig on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Keoghan wore a "Sabrina" friendship bracelet shortly thereafter, and then the pair finally posed together at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. A flirty social media moment followed, before things really heated up at Coachella.

During her set, Carpenter referenced Keoghan's much-discussed Saltburn bathwater scene in her "Nonsense" outro, singing, "Man his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He's drinkin' my bathwater like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline."

