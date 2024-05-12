Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her birthday over the weekend and treated her party guests to a cake adorned with Leonardo DiCaprio's face.

On Saturday, the "Espresso" hitmaker marked her 25th birthday by throwing a bash with friends like Ice Spice in attendance, where the event's dessert came with the Inception actor -- in the form of a popular meme -- atop the frosting.

In videos posted to social media, Carpenter can be seen blowing out the candles on the cake which has the infamous anti-25 meme featuring DiCaprio.

"Nooo don't turn 25 your so sexy aha," the photo -- which includes a selfie of DiCaprio, 49, staring at the camera -- reads. The meme is inspired by DiCaprio's dating history in regard to actresses, singers and models, most under the age of 25.

Also there to celebrate on Saturday was Carpenter's boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, who greeted her with a kiss after the former Disney Channel star had blown out all the candles on the cake in a video obtained by TMZ.

While she has yet to share photos or videos of her own from the celebration, Carpenter did post a TikTok of herself getting ready for the party and the final look, which included a yellow slip dress and a full-glam look.

"Thats that me birthday o???" she wrote in the caption of the post, referencing lyrics to "Espresso."

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the look is straight out of the movies -- or one movie to be exact. The yellow dress and matching necklace recreated the outfit worn by Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

The themed birthday party comes as Carpenter has experienced a meteoric rise in recent months thanks in no small part to her TikTok viral song, her back-to-back performances at Coachella and her relationship with the 31-year-old Saltburn actor.

Just recently, the pair were spotted together at the 2024 Met Gala and in her Vogue "Get Ready With Me" video for the event, which ended with the couple sharing a sweet exchange and a kiss.

Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumors in 2023 when they were seen together in a parking lot. Since then, they have been spotted together at Nobu and Luna Luna in Los Angeles throughout the winter and early spring.

In February, a source told ET, "Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spending time together. On Friday night, the couple had dinner at Nobu before heading to the Hotel Bel-Air. Barry was also spotted at Sabrina's home over the weekend, sharing a kiss goodbye when he left."

