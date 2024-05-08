Barry Keoghan crashed Sabrina Carpenter's Vogue "Get Ready With Me" Met Gala interview in the sweetest way!

On Wednesday, the outlet shared exclusive footage of the "Espresso" singer, 24, getting dolled up before walking up the steps of the 2024 Met Gala, where she posed with her beau, 31, marking their red carpet debut as a couple.

In the video, Carpenter and her team discuss her style and personal icon, Brigitte Bardot, her latest viral single and her custom Oscar de la Renta gown for the event, which is held annually on the first Monday of May.

Near the end of the three-minute video, the "Feather" hitmaker is joined by The Banshees of Inisherin star, who is freshly done up to make his Met Gala debut.

"You have a special guest," someone tells Carpenter as she looks up, gasps and smiles as Keoghan walks into the room wearing a Burberry suit, complete with a velvet jacket and a ruffled silk poplin shirt.

"Holy sh--," the Saltburn star says while looking at his girlfriend, cutting himself off before dropping a curse word. "Am I allowed -- I'm not allowed."

"You're not allowed to curse," Carpenter responds as she hugs him and takes a look at his own Met Gala attire. "I love this."

"What's up, Vogue?" Keoghan says, putting on his top hat and laughing at the camera as he plants a kiss on Carpenter's cheek.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumors in late 2023 when they were seen together in a parking lot. Since then, they have been spotted together at Nobu and Luna Luna in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Keoghan traveled to Singapore to support Carpenter's opening gig on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in March. They later attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party where they were photographed together. After Carpenter returned to the Eras Tour, Keoghan was seen wearing a "Sabrina" friendship bracelet.

When she performed at Coachella back in April, Keoghan was spotted filming Carpenter on stage, where she plugged his Saltburn bathwater scene in her "Nonsense" outro.

"Man his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He's drinkin' my bathwater like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline," she sang during the event.

In February, a source told ET, "Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spending time together. On Friday night, the couple had dinner at Nobu before heading to the Hotel Bel-Air. Barry was also spotted at Sabrina's home over the weekend, sharing a kiss goodbye when he left."

