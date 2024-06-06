Sabrina Carpenter is working with her beau! On Thursday, the singer, 25, released her latest single, "Please Please Please," and tapped Barry Keoghan to star in the track's accompanying video.

Carpenter's video, which was directed by Bardia Zeinali, picks up with Carpenter in jail after she was arrested at the end of her "Espresso" video. The video proceeds with Carpenter falling for a convict, played by Keoghan.

"I ended the last video getting arrested, so naturally I thought it would be satisfying to start the 'Please Please Please' video in jail," Carpenter told Vogue via email. "I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video cause he is just magic on screen."

As for the track itself, Carpenter collaborated with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen to highlight her razor-sharp lyrics and signature conversational delivery over buoyant production.

"Please Please Please" is Carpenter's latest single off of her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet, which is out Aug. 23.

When it comes to her personal life, Carpenter has been linked to Keoghan since the end of 2023. They were photographed several times out and about in California, and made further headlines when Keoghan traveled to Singapore to support Carpenter's opening gig on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Keoghan wore a "Sabrina" friendship bracelet shortly thereafter, and then the pair finally posed together at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. A flirty social media moment followed, before things really heated up at Coachella.

During her set, Carpenter referenced Keoghan's much-discussed Saltburn bathwater scene in her "Nonsense" outro, singing, "Man his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He's drinkin' my bathwater like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline."

They made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala, and even shared a kiss in a video from the event.

