Bonjour, Selena!

The Only Murders in the Building star has touched down in France. The soon-to-be 30-year-old star was photographed in Paris on Thursday arriving at a restaurant in a Louis Vuitton-print white blouse and black skirt. The next day, the star, who is a face of the brand, was spotted on her way to a Louis Vuitton store in a teal coordinating set. For an appearance at a Sephora in Paris, Gomez changed into a black and white houndstooth cropped top and matching skirt. Though it's unclear what spurred her visit to the City of Light, she's in star-studded company as many famous fashionistas, including Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, have made their way to Paris in honor of couture fashion week.

The sightings of the Rare Beauty mogul come on the heels of her outing with Nat Wolff, who she previously starred with in the 2014 teen comedy, Behaving Badly. The two were snapped leaving the Sunset Towel Hotel in California on the Fourth of July, Gomez smiling as she walked in front of the actor outside.

While it's unclear if this was a friendly outing or something more romantic, Gomez recently joked about her dating life while hosting Saturday Night Live in May.

“One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single and I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance,” she said before listing couples with SNL origins.

“Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love,” she added. “I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone.”

Jokes aside, Gomez did tell ET's Will Marfuggi about how her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, have raised the bar when it comes to her expectations of men. "I think, in general, my standards for humor and gentlemen, and just, professionals have been -- the bar's been lifted pretty high working with these two," she said, "so it's been really fun, but I'm now a little bit picky."

