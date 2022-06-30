Selena Gomez Reveals Which of Her Own Songs Is Her Favorite
Selena Gomez isn’t shy when it comes to sharing which one of her songs is her favorite! During a recent interview with TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira during the Rare Beauty launch event, the 29-year-old founder of the beauty brand answered a series of rapid-fire questions.
After talking beauty and admitting that her favorite lipstick from her new line is Gifted and her overall favorite Rare Beauty product is her bronzer stick, the star talked music. When asked, “What song is your favorite that you have come out with?,” Gomez didn’t hesitate to answer.
“Oh, 'Lose You to Love Me,' of course,” she shared.
@mikaylanogueira THE ENDING!!!! DID YOU GUYS HEAR THAT??????? AHHHHH I HAVE CHILLS LOL. #selenagomez♬ original sound - Mikayla Nogueira
“Lose You to Love Me” was the revealing first single from Gomez’s 2020 album, Rare. However, Gomez’s favorite song choices have changed over the years. In 2020, the actress said that her favorite song from the same album was "Vulnerable," and in a separate interview in 2017, the Wizards of Waverly Place star said that “Who Says” was her favorite song.
Gomez's latest release is her Spanish-language album, Revelación, which came out in 2021.
The Disney Channel alum also sent fans into a frenzy when she hinted that new music is on the way when Nogueira asked, "Should we expect anything else from Rare Beauty this year?"
“Well...maybe, and maybe some music,” she teased.
Earlier this week, Gomez confirmed to ET that she is in the studio getting the new music ready.
"I am actually working on it right now," she shared at the premiere for season 2 of her show, Only Murders in the Building. "It's just been a little hectic with this, but I am in the studio. I'm excited."
