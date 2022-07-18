With summer officially here and the warmer weather, we're ready to show off our pedicures in a new pair of summer sandals. With the rollout of new summer footwear trends, there's never been a better time to start shopping for the best sandals this season.

Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect summer sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable leather sandal, the staying power of last season's platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).

There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too.

Below, check out our list of the best sandals for summer, and upgrade your summer wardrobe now!

Favorite Heeled Sandal:

Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal DSW Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered. $60 Buy Now

Favorite Sport Sandal:

Favorite Flat Sandal:

Favorite Slides:

Classic Crocs Sandals Crocs Classic Crocs Sandals Combining the comfort and style of the Classic Clog and Crocs Slide, customize your Crocs Sandals to wear during your vacations this summer. $40 Buy Now

Favorite Flip Flops:

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% at Amazon Just in Time for Summer

The Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish: Tory Burch, UGG and More

Shop Our 23 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon

Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Just Debuted in New Colors

UGG's New Puffy Sandals Are About to Be The 'It-Girl' Shoe This Summer

18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical

Outdoor Voices Launches New Exercise Dress

The Best Self Tanners for A Streak-Free, Healthy Glow This Summer