Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie film has yet to hit theaters, but eager fans are already clamoring for a sequel.

The filmmaker was joined by stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more at the movie's pink carpet premiere on Sunday, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Speaking with ET's Will Marfuggi, Gerwig responded to growing speculation surrounding a potential Ken-focused spin-off.

"Honestly, I'm just focused on getting this one out and crossing all my fingers and toes," she said. "And then we'll see what happens after that."

Barbie hits theaters on Friday, July 21.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Gerwig has signed on to helm two of the upcoming Narnia films for Netflix. The director told ET on Sunday that she's more focused on a major personal milestone, first.

"On Aug. 4th, I turn 40," she shared with a laugh, "and this movie's out. So I'm like, I gotta turn 40 and get this movie out, and then I'll figure out what happens next."

As for how she'll ring in her birthday, Gerwig joked she's planned "a huge dance party."

No doubt Gerwig picked up some moves while shooting Barbie with her talented cast, who put on an epic choreographed dance number in what promises to be one of the film's memorable scenes.

"Everyone was, like, just so happy to be there," Gerwig recalled. "I think we could have kept shooting this movie for another three months, and they would have just been like, 'Great! Let's learn new choreography and do it again."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robbie, who also served as a producer on the project, told ET that there's a lot she and Gerwig hope viewers are able to take away from the experience of watching the movie.

"We want, more than anything, for everyone to kind of have the experience they want to have. You can take so much from this film," she said. "It can be a wild carnival ride or it can hit you in some pretty emotional places."

"I think kids are gonna be kind of dazzled by the world of it all and I think adults are gonna really see themselves in some of the characters," she added with a smile.

Gosling also spoke with ET at the star-studded event, gushing over Robbie's tireless work promoting the film.

"I think it's all been incredible, everything, the whole way. Margot has produced this film and built this film, structured the process, created the environment for all of us," Gosling shared, before gesturing at the elaborate premiere -- which included a pink carpet, a Barbie dream car, and a general sense of fun and whimsy. "I mean, this is an indication of what it was like to shoot [the movie]."

He added, "She created this, she's made it come true in every way, and it's brilliant."

See more of ET's coverage from the Barbie premiere below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Margot Robbie Weighs In on What Barbie and Harley Quinn's Relationship Would Be IRL (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Margot Robbie Reveals If Barbie and Harley Quinn Would Be Friends

Ryan Gosling Honors Wife Eva Mendes on 'Barbie' Pink Carpet -- Watch!

Why Michael Cera Wasn't Included in the 'Barbie' Cast Group Texts

Related Gallery