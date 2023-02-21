From jeans and jackets to jorts and even joots, denim is a closet staple that will never go out of style. But even though the versatile fabric will always have a place in our wardrobes, denim trends tend to change like the wind throughout the seasons.

First, skinny jeans were out — a victim of the ongoing Gen-Z vs millennial fashion battle — but now they might be back in. Denim skirts and allover denim (sometimes known as the derogatory "Canadian tuxedo") are also making a comeback, albeit in unexpected silhouettes. We're also seeing a major uptick in embellished denim — think studs, sparkles and contrast stitching — as well as Y2K-inspired cargo jeans.

Feeling overwhelmed? Us too, which is why we made a guide to the biggest denim trends for spring 2023. Whether you're looking to add some new styles to your wardrobe or reincorporate some of your old favorites, we're here to show you the best denim to shop for spring 2023 and how to style them.

Spring 2023 Denim Trend No. 1: Maxi Skirts

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Hemline lengths historically reflect the economy, and naturally, our skirt lengths are getting lower with the recession. This season's embodiment of the hemline index is the shockingly versatile denim maxi skirt, which you can pair with double denim à la Bella Hadid at the Givenchy SS23 show or keep it simple with your favorite tees and tanks.

Spring 2023 Denim Trend No. 2: All in the Details

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Another major trend we're seeing for this spring is denim with detailing: patchwork, contrast stitching, embroidery, studs or rhinestones, as shown above as a NYFW attendee rocks the style with a denim maxi. With so much variation in adorned denim, it's an easy way to add some extra texture to your look.

Spring 2023 Denim Trend No. 3: Not-So-Skinny Jeans

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CELINE

When it comes to fashion, we know that everything old is new again. While the skintight denim of the of 2000s and early 2010s is still safely behind us, slimmer Y2K silhouettes are making a comeback — especially for tucking into boots.

Spring 2023 Denim Trend No. 4: Head-to-Toe Denim

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

From Dakota Johnson to Bella Hadid, it seems like everyone is rocking denim on denim this season. Make the style your own by pairing your favorite jeans with a denim top and jacket — extra points for mixing in a long denim skirt or embellished pieces.

Spring 2023 Denim Trend No. 5: Cargo Jeans

Raymond Hall/GC Images

We already know how huge cargo pants have been for this season, so why not combine trends with a pair of denim cargo pants? A straighter-legged style such as Gigi Hadid's pair feels more polished, or you can lean into the Y2K aesthetic with baggier cargo jeans.

