The 20 Best White T-Shirts for Women to Wear This Summer and All Year Long — Starting at Just $5

Katie Holmes wearing white t-shirt
Getty/ Roy Rochlin
By Lauren Gruber and Erica Radol
Published: 3:00 PM PDT, April 29, 2024

Everyone needs a good white tee, and we've picked out the 20 best options for women at every budget.

Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and a little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless and effortlessly sexy, the short-sleeve white tee is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. As the weather heats up, it's the best time to shop new styles of this ultra-versatile piece. A perfect white tee is a style unicorn; it works with suit blazers, skirts, denim, and, of course — all your Sunday lounge 'fits. There is no end to the wardrobe possibilities. 

Nearly every style savant — from Brooklyn It-Girl Katie Holmes to multi-hyphenate entertainer Selena Gomez (and countless other celebs) loves to rock this iconic garment. We're here to show you the best options across fits, styles and price ranges. Whether fitted or relaxed styles are your taste, we've rounded up 20 perfect white tees to help you score your favorite closet staple just in time for the summer season. If you can splurge a little for organic or Supima cotton, it’s likely your tee will last a few extra seasons. 

Starting at just $5 and including every size up to 4X, there's one for every budget and figure. We scoured some sales too, because shopping always feels better when at a discount. From classic Hanes crewnecks, Alo Yoga sporty tees and organic cotton from Pact — to elevated options from Skims and Buck Mason, here are the best white T-shirts for women to wear for summer 2024 and beyond.

Buck Mason Pima Slim Crew

Buck Mason Pima Slim Crew
Buck Mason

Buck Mason Pima Slim Crew

The slim fit on Buck Mason's crewneck tee is figure-flattering and versatile for casual or more dressy looks. Cut with a straight hem, the material is 120 GSM Supima cotton.

Pact Featherweight Slub Muscle Tee

Pact Featherweight Slub Muscle Tee
Pact

Pact Featherweight Slub Muscle Tee

Made from featherweight, organic cotton, this feminine take on a muscle tee will keep you breezy all summer long.

$38 $30

Shop Now

L.L. Bean Women's Pima Cotton Tee, Short-Sleeve Crewneck

L.L. Bean Women's Pima Cotton Tee, Short-Sleeve Crewneck
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Women's Pima Cotton Tee, Short-Sleeve Crewneck

Made from cotton grown in the USA, this Supima cotton short-sleeve crewneck tee is soft, smooth and long-lasting. 

Athleta Outbound Tee

Athleta Outbound Tee
Athleta

Athleta Outbound Tee

Don't sweat it! Available in XXS-3X, this Supima cotton blend, semi-fitted tee is made with fabric that is said to eliminate odor.

$54 $33

Shop Now

Alo Yoga All Day Short Sleeve

Alo Yoga All Day Short Sleeve
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga All Day Short Sleeve

This Alo Yoga go-to tee is made from a super-soft modal and is so versatile that it's everyday styling in any season. 

$54 $37

Shop Now

Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Target

Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

"I love this shirt!! It is so affordable and you can pair it with anything," one reviewer praised this cropped baby tee. "It is not too cropped which makes it perfect for any event! I have this in almost every color and it is one of my favs!!"

Quince Cotton Modal Scoop Neck Tee

Quince Cotton Modal Scoop Neck Tee
Quince

Quince Cotton Modal Scoop Neck Tee

This super soft scoop neck tee offers a flattering and smooth finish, making it perfect for casual everyday wear.

$48 $15

Shop Now

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Everlane

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee features a classic crew neckline, easy short sleeves, a slightly cropped length, and a relaxed fit for a truly timeless look.

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
J.Crew

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

J.Crew's vintage-inspired crewneck t-shirt boasts a smooth, soft texture for a timeless and comfortable fit.

$30 $27

Shop Now

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Amazon

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

You can never go wrong with a classic Hanes t-shirt. Crafted from ring-spun 100% cotton and showcasing a classic crew neckline, it offers a lightweight and flattering fit that's always on point.

$12 $7

Shop Now

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee
Madewell

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee

Over 1,700 five-star reviewers love this simple cotton crew neck inspired by vintage silhouettes.

Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
SKIMS

Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Everyone needs a white tee in their closet, and this cotton jersey option is lightweight and cooling.

Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit

Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit

You'll never have to worry about making sure your tee is tucked when you opt for a bodysuit instead.

Reformation Muse Tee

Reformation Muse Tee
Reformation

Reformation Muse Tee

If you're seeking a snugger fit, consider this fitted baby tee crafted from rib fabric.

Banana Republic Factory Timeless T-Shirt

Banana Republic Factory Timeless T-Shirt
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory Timeless T-Shirt

If you prefer the v-neck look, the Timeless T-Shirt features a semi-fitted design and hits at the hip.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee
Everlane

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee

A sexy scoop neck and elbow-length sleeves make this pima cotton tee stand out from the crowd.

Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap

Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

For a boxier, relaxed fit, opt for Gap's 100% organic cotton tee.

$25 $14

Shop Now

Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women

Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women

If you prefer V-necks to crewnecks, this affordable option from Old Navy boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings and goes up to a size 4X.

$17 $10

Shop Now

Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee

Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee
Free People

Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee

Featuring a cropped silhouette, cuffed short sleeves and raw trim for a lived-in look, it's called The Perfect Tee for a reason.

Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt

Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt
Skims

Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt

While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X.

