Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and a little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless and effortlessly sexy, the short-sleeve white tee is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. As the weather heats up, it's the best time to shop new styles of this ultra-versatile piece. A perfect white tee is a style unicorn; it works with suit blazers, skirts, denim, and, of course — all your Sunday lounge 'fits. There is no end to the wardrobe possibilities.

Nearly every style savant — from Brooklyn It-Girl Katie Holmes to multi-hyphenate entertainer Selena Gomez (and countless other celebs) loves to rock this iconic garment. We're here to show you the best options across fits, styles and price ranges. Whether fitted or relaxed styles are your taste, we've rounded up 20 perfect white tees to help you score your favorite closet staple just in time for the summer season. If you can splurge a little for organic or Supima cotton, it’s likely your tee will last a few extra seasons.

Starting at just $5 and including every size up to 4X, there's one for every budget and figure. We scoured some sales too, because shopping always feels better when at a discount. From classic Hanes crewnecks, Alo Yoga sporty tees and organic cotton from Pact — to elevated options from Skims and Buck Mason, here are the best white T-shirts for women to wear for summer 2024 and beyond.

Athleta Outbound Tee Athleta Athleta Outbound Tee Don't sweat it! Available in XXS-3X, this Supima cotton blend, semi-fitted tee is made with fabric that is said to eliminate odor. $54 $33 Shop Now

Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Target Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt "I love this shirt!! It is so affordable and you can pair it with anything," one reviewer praised this cropped baby tee. "It is not too cropped which makes it perfect for any event! I have this in almost every color and it is one of my favs!!" $5 Shop Now

Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt Skims Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X. $54 Shop Now

