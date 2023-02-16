Shopping

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe: Shop Levi’s, Madewell, Abercrombie and More

By Lauren Gruber
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

It seems like the temperatures are finally starting to warm up, which means it will soon be time to retire your cozy wool coats and puffy down jackets to the back of your closet. Toastier weather calls for lighter outerwear, and a fantastic way to dress for the new season is by adding a new denim jacket to your wardrobe.

We've seen plenty of trends for spring on the horizon — from sheer dresses and denim maxi skirts to cargo pants and metallic fabrics — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.

Below, we've gathered the 10 best denim jackets to add to your closet this spring. Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Topshop's edgy dark wash and Levi's cozy sherpa-lined option, there are no shortage of adorable styles to add to your spring wardrobe.

PAIGE Rowan Jacket
PAIGE Rowan Jacket
PAIGE
PAIGE Rowan Jacket

Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.

$249
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.

$90$54
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket

The contrast stitching on this medium-wash jacket from Abercrombie makes it stand out.

$100
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket

White denim and a slightly oversized fit are right on trend for spring.

$198$79
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket
Wrangler Authentics Women's Authentics Denim Jacket
Amazon
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket

This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50

$40
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket
Nordstrom
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket

For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.

$68
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Transition from winter to spring with cozy sherpa lining — also available in plus sizes.

$108$100
Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition
Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition
Madewell
Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition

Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.

$118
ASOS DESIGN Curve 'Original' Denim Jacket
ASOS DESIGN Curve 'Original' Denim Jacket
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve 'Original' Denim Jacket

This adorable jacket features a cropped length, front pockets and a goes-with-everything black wash.

$40$32
GUESS Sexy Denim Trucker Jacket
GUESS Sexy Denim Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
GUESS Sexy Denim Trucker Jacket

The cropped fit of this denim jacket subtly defines your waist.

$118

