As Kylie Jenner advertised an upcoming lash product on the Kylie Cosmetics insta, we couldn't help but notice how stunning she looked in a sheer dress. The reality star showcased her curves in a see-through white lace number, and she's just one of the celebs we've seen embracing the naked dress trend this season. From Olivia Rodrigo to Anne Hathaway, so many of our favorite stars have embraced the sheer style in 2023.

When it comes to the red carpet, sheer clothing is nothing new — who could forget Rose McGowan's controversial dress at the 1998 VMAs, or Rihanna's Swarovski-encrusted gown from 2014? Now, the sultry trend is making its way to streetwear with a resurgence of sheer dresses, tops and skirts. Major labels including Prada, Miu Miu and Victoria Beckham had plenty of see-through pieces in their Spring 2023 collections, and the so-called "naked dress" trend is surprisingly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.

Don't let the name scare you — the key to making sheer pieces a part of your everyday style is the magic of layering. Before you start experimenting with sheer pieces, you'll want to start with the right undergarments: black or skin-toned bodysuits, bras and high-waisted briefs make an otherwise bold look feel more wearable.

You can dip your toe into the trend by layering a sheer button-up over a cami or tee, make a subtle statement with a black bra under a gauzy sweater or go all out with an underwear-baring dress or skirt. Still not convinced? Try layering a see-through top or dress under a blazer for more coverage.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to incorporate the sheer layering trend into your spring 2023 wardrobe, from seamless shapewear to the cutest sheer pieces for every comfort level.

Best Undergarments for the Sheer Layering Trend

Best Sheer Pieces for Spring 2023

SYNDYS Bali Top Revolve SYNDYS Bali Top Pair this sheer cami with a nude plunge bra or cami and your favorite pair of jeans. $52 Shop Now

