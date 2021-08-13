Shopping

Cozy Blankets From Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack: See More Great Home Deals

By ETonline Staff
There's still time to stock up on cozy favorites! It's no secret that Barefoot Dreams has cornered the market on everything plush, lush and comfy -- and now you can score the brand's blankets at a deep discount at Nordstrom Rack. 

Following the success of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale earlier this month, where Barefoot Dreams throws, cardigans, pillows and more items flew off the shelves, two additional blankets are now available at Nordstrom Rack, for more than 35% off. The CozyChic Rib Trim Throw is on sale for just $60 (discounted from $98), while the CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw is priced at just $70 (discounted from $120). 

It won't take long to add yourself to the list of Barefoot Dreams fans, which already includes stars like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian is also a Barefoot Dreams lover, as are Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell

Shop the Barefoot Dreams throws at Nordstrom Rack below. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
CozyChic Rib Trim Throw.png
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
This ultra-soft blanket is 45" wide and 60" long, and comes in seven different colors. 
$60 (REGULARLY $98)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw.png
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
We love the stylish stripe on this throw. 
$70 (REGULARLY $120)

And if the cozy blanket has inspired you to give your home even more of an update, we've got you covered. Check out more best-selling items from Nordstrom Rack. 

Luxe Gordon Faux Sheepskin Throw
Luxe Gordon Faux Sheepskin Throw.png
Nordstrom Rack
Luxe Gordon Faux Sheepskin Throw
This chic throw will add a cozy look to your home decor.
$60 (REGULARLY $190)
Modern Threads Embellished Border Damask Jacquard Towel 6-Piece Set
Modern Threads Embellished Border Damask Jacquard Towel 6-Piece Set.png
Nordstrom Rack
Modern Threads Embellished Border Damask Jacquard Towel 6-Piece Set
Keep the cozy theme going with these towels, made of the finest combed cotton known for its softness, absorbency and durability.
$37 (REGULARLY $164)
Kennedy International Simplify 50 Pair Shoe Rack
Kennedy International Simplify 50 Pair Shoe Rack.png
Nordstrom Rack
Kennedy International Simplify 50 Pair Shoe Rack
Keep your shoes organized with this tower. 
$32 (REGULARLY $46)
Sorbus 6-Piece Refrigerator & Freezer Organizer Bins
Sorbus 6-Piece Refrigerator & Freezer Organizer Bins.png
Nordstrom Rack
Sorbus 6-Piece Refrigerator & Freezer Organizer Bins
Organize it all with these clear plastic bins. 
$38
Kennedy International Beige Simplify Under The Bed Storage Bag - Set of 2
Kennedy International Beige Simplify Under The Bed Storage Bag - Set of 2.png
Nordstrom Rack
Kennedy International Beige Simplify Under The Bed Storage Bag - Set of 2
This Under-the-Bed Storage Bag is made of breathable non-woven material that keeps your belongings safe.
$20
Honey-Can-Do Locking 24-Piece Clear Food Storage Set
Honey-Can-Do Locking 24-Piece Clear Food Storage Set.png
Nordstrom Rack
Honey-Can-Do Locking 24-Piece Clear Food Storage Set
This 24-piece set of food storage containers is perfect for storing leftovers, make-ahead meals and on-the-go lunches.
$28
Honey-Can-Do Rectangle Water Hyacinth Baskets - Set of 3
Honey-Can-Do Rectangle Water Hyacinth Baskets - Set of 3.png
Nordstrom Rack
Honey-Can-Do Rectangle Water Hyacinth Baskets - Set of 3
These stylish baskets will elevate your storage game. 
$41 (REGULARLY $75)
Dream Theory Microfiber 15lb. Weighted Blanket & Duvet Cover
Dream Theory Microfiber 15lb. Weighted Blanket & Duvet Cover - Grey.png
Nordstrom Rack
Dream Theory Microfiber 15lb. Weighted Blanket & Duvet Cover
This may be the most glamorous weighted blanket we've ever seen. 
$70 (REGULARLY $125)

