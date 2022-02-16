Selena Gomez is giving us another reason to love UGGs! The actress was spotted in head-to-toe UGG while filming on set for her Hulu Series, Only Murders in the Building.

The multi-hyphenate star kept warm against the harsh weather in the brand's Catherina Puffer Jacket, Terri Sleep Bottoms and a long UGG cardigan. Plus, no UGG outfit is complete without a pair of their iconic boots, which Gomez definitely knows. The star has shown her love for their Femme Mini Wedge Booties, which she's been spotted wearing multiple times around set.

Getty

For those dying to get the look, we have some good news. Selena's favorite Femme Mini Wedge Booties are currently on sale for nearly 40% off at Nordstrom. Shoppers can save $60 on the fashionable wedge boot right now. The versatile, comfortable design has a stylish, feminine look and gives extra height without hurting the feet. The bootie also has UGG's signature TreadLite by UGG sole and plush UGGpure wool lining for warmth. It's no wonder Gomez can't stop wearing them.

Want to channel the star's winter style? Shop the entire outfit below.

UGG Women's Cardigan Amazon UGG Women's Cardigan This long, hooded cardigan is as warm as it is fashionable. Choose any of the six colors to complete your winter look. $138 $97 Buy Now

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

UGGs have been a longtime staple for celebrities. In addition to Gomez, stars like Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Vanessa Hudgens and more have rocked a variety of UGG styles from the classic shearling boot to the trendy Fluff Yeah sandals. UGG's star power doesn't stop there. Music icon Cher is the newest face of the brand. So, embrace your inner starlet and indulge in the cozy fashions of UGG styles right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom UGG Sale: Save Up to 50% Off on Boots, Robes and More

Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale: Exclusive Early Access

Everything on Sale at Nordstrom: Save on UGG, North Face, Spanx and More

Amazon's Presidents' Day Deals on Travel Gear

Michael Kors Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Handbags, Coats, Boots, and More

The Very Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items

Best Amazon Deals on Celeb-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers

Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now -- Abercrombie, Patagonia, The North Face and More

The Best Winter Boots That Are Both Stylish and Functional

This Popular Amazon Teddy Fleece Jacket is On Sale for $14

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues: Light Therapy, Humidifiers, and More

9 of the Best Fleece-Lined Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything this Winter