Selena Gomez's UGG Boots Are Nearly 40% Off at Nordstrom — Shop the Cozy Wedge Bootie

By ETonline Staff
Selena Gomez
Getty Images

Selena Gomez is giving us another reason to love UGGs! The actress was spotted in head-to-toe UGG while filming on set for her Hulu Series, Only Murders in the Building

The multi-hyphenate star kept warm against the harsh weather in the brand's Catherina Puffer Jacket, Terri Sleep Bottoms and a long UGG cardigan. Plus, no UGG outfit is complete without a pair of their iconic boots, which Gomez definitely knows. The star has shown her love for their Femme Mini Wedge Booties, which she's been spotted wearing multiple times around set. 

Selena Gomez Head-To-Toe UGG
Getty

For those dying to get the look, we have some good news. Selena's favorite Femme Mini Wedge Booties are currently on sale for nearly 40% off at Nordstrom. Shoppers can save $60 on the fashionable wedge boot right now. The versatile, comfortable design has a stylish, feminine look and gives extra height without hurting the feet. The bootie also has UGG's signature TreadLite by UGG sole and plush UGGpure wool lining for warmth. It's no wonder Gomez can't stop wearing them.

Want to channel the star's winter style? Shop the entire outfit below.

Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Nordstrom
Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
The UGG wedge bootie is available in black, brown and gray for 37% off at Nordstrom. 
$160$100
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
The UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot is available in five different colors. 
$97 AND UP
UGG Women's Catherina Puffer Jacket
UGG Women's Catherina Puffer Jacket
Amazon
UGG Women's Catherina Puffer Jacket
The puffer is made with synthetic down and water resistant shell, perfect for keeping you warm and dry all winter long.
$350$341
UGG Women's Cardigan
UGG Women's Cardigan
Amazon
UGG Women's Cardigan
This long, hooded cardigan is as warm as it is fashionable. Choose any of the six colors to complete your winter look.
$138$97
UGG Terri Sleep Bottoms
Terri Sleep Bottoms
Zappos
UGG Terri Sleep Bottoms
Stay comfortable all day long with these thick sleep pants, available in light pink and granite (Selena's choice).
$98
selena gomez in nyc
Gotham/GC Images
selena gomez in nyc
Gotham/GC Images

UGGs have been a longtime staple for celebrities. In addition to Gomez, stars like Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Vanessa Hudgens and more have rocked a variety of UGG styles from the classic shearling boot to the trendy Fluff Yeah sandals. UGG's star power doesn't stop there. Music icon Cher is the newest face of the brand. So, embrace your inner starlet and indulge in the cozy fashions of UGG styles right now.

