Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk Prove This New UGG Slipper Is So Versatile

Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens are more stars who love the Fluff Yeah. The puffy, soft slingback is available in a range of colors from gray to neon yellow.

In addition to Fluff Yeah, more UGG's cozy slippers are on sale.

Andra Day wore the Fluffita slide to an afterparty for the Oscars. She paired the cozy shoe with a stunning metallic gown.

But we can't forget about the classic! So many celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk have all been spotted rocking the UGG Classic Ultra Mini -- a shorter, mini version of the classic bootie that became a footwear staple in the early 2000s.

The mini UGGs are a cooler take on the iconic UGG silhouette -- which is undoubtedly cozy and soft on the feet. Celebs love wearing the boot while out and about on their off-duty days. The versatile design goes with a variety of looks such as leggings, shorts and dresses. It's the perfect shoe to easily slip on and off for any season. The boot is pre-treated to repel lightweight water and has a durable sole to walk in. The mini also comes in the taller, ankle version called the Classic Mini II.

Of course, UGG's Fluff Yeah slides, Classic Ultra Mini and Classic Mini II boots aren't the only styles A-list celebs are loving. Selena Gomez was previously spotted wearing the Australian brand's Classic Bailey Button II boots while on location for her film, Only Murders in the Building. The star -- who launched the second season of her cooking show, Selena + Chef -- has been wearing these cozy boots with multiple outfits, including one featuring a cuddly teddy coat and one with a puffy tote bag from her Rare Beauty line.

Speaking of sticking to the classics -- Gigi Hadid regularly sports different styles from UGG. Though her most recent pair -- the UGG Women's Tazz Slipper -- pays homage to the shape of UGG's OG slipper styles, with a more modern touch, chestnut coloring and a comfortable twist.

Lizzo never shies away from sharing her favorite fashion and beauty staples. The chart-topping singer took to her Instagram to post a classic "fit pic" -- which featured the super fun UGG Fluff Sugar Platform sandal. With its sustainable make and fun color options, this is definitely the perfect transitional shoe to add to your wardrobe.

