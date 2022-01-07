This Popular Amazon Teddy Fleece Jacket Is On Sale for $14

If you've been searching for the best deals on winter jackets recently (or other items you might need to make winter more tolerable), you may have noticed that one style is trending everywhere: the shearling fleece teddy.

And we're here to tell you about the fleece teddy that stands above the rest -- this shearling fleece teddy from Amazon, which is currently on sale for an unbelievable $14. Amazon, known for its incredible deals, has really outdone themselves this time.

For only $14, this coat has over 21,000 ratings and ranked #1 in Amazon's list of Women's Faux Fur coats. The coat is as versatile as it is stylish, able to pair with everything from leggings to jeans to dresses, all while keeping us impossibly warm. But the oversized coat style isn't just warm -- it can also transform any look into a polished style. Throw it on over sweats, and suddenly, grabbing your morning coffee feels like an event when you're wearing one of these.

Not to miss out on the trend, ET has rounded up a few fleece teddies in similar styles, so you can peruse all the looks at insanely affordable prices. Available in all kinds of variations (hooded, long, wide-lapel, even shackets!), this style of fleece teddy has been a huge trend and now it's time to buy one of your own.

Below, take a look at Amazon's $14 fleece teddy. Or if that one's not completely to your liking, ET has compiled a few of its other favorite (and affordable) fleece teddy options below. Buy one (or more!) and get in on the trend everyone can't stop wearing.

Bellivera Faux Fur Fleece Coat Amazon Bellivera Faux Fur Fleece Coat Embrace your inner snow bunny with this ultra-luxe faux fur hooded fleece, available in a wide range of colors. Keep your hands warm with the jacket's hidden side pockets and protect yourself from snow flurries (or any kind of inclement weather) with the shearling-lined hood. $46 $39 Buy Now

ReachMe Oversized Sherpa Jacket Amazon ReachMe Oversized Sherpa Jacket Throw on this open-front hooded teddy and look instantly stylish. We love this particular coat for its unique combo of simple silhouette mixed with vibrant color options. $39 $30 Buy Now

Yanekop Fuzzy Fleece Jacket Amazon Yanekop Fuzzy Fleece Jacket This slouchy fleece teddy takes all the elements from our favorite cozy hoodie and turns it into something super chic. We love that it's both cute and easy to wear. $28 Buy Now

