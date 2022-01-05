Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

Winter is here and that means we've got some shopping to do. Per usual, Amazon has plenty of deals on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon's New Year, New You Sale.

When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm until spring.

But the deals don't end with coats! We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's New Year, New You Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your winter essentials as well as get the best deals when Prime Day and Black Friday roll around.

Below, shop ET Style's picks on outerwear pieces.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Jackets and Coats:

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $250 $160 Buy Now

Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat Amazon Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun. $130 Buy Now

Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Amazon Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate. $240 $148 Buy Now

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Outlander,' 'Bridgerton' & More Books for TV Fans to Read This Winter

The Best SkinCeuticals New Year Deals on Celeb-Loved Skincare Products

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings for Staying Warm this Winter

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop in January

The Best Winter Boots to Shop Right Now

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues