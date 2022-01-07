11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues: Light Therapy, Humidifiers, and More
Seasonal depression is real and it can feel especially intense with the combination of cold, sunless winter weather and the stress we face during this uncertain time in our world.
To help you stay out of a winter blues rut and maintain calmness and positivity as you kick off the New Year, ET has gathered our top picks of products that'll assist your mental health by keeping you feeling relaxed and happy even on the darkest of days, or anytime you're down throughout winter.
Our good-feeling items include light therapy with the HappyLight, a cozy weighted blanket, flower deliveries, at-home workouts, supplements, and an an essential oil diffuser. Along with these products, we recommend prioritizing your mental health, sleep and well-being consistently.
Shop our favorite mood-enhancing products below.
