The Best Deals at Nordstrom to Shop Now: Get 50% Off Waterproof UGG Boots

By ETonline Staff
Regardless of the season or the time of year, you can pretty much always find a good sale at Nordstrom

Even now, there are more than 39,000 items with huge deals on big brand names like UGG, Levi's, Spanx, Zella, Steve Madden, Free People, Vince Camuto, Barefoot Dreams, Rag & Bone, Madewell, AllSaints and so many more. The sale section is particularly awesome for those looking for winter boots -- whether you're on the hunt for a durable, weather-proof pair or a trendy knee-high boot. Plus, for a limited time, select waterproof UGG styles are currently 50% off -- including a plush, hibiscus pink pair.

Shop Nordstrom Deals

Other winter staples are on sale too, including cozy loungewear, pajamas and sweaters. Plus, deals on kids' clothing, mens' clothing, beauty products and home accessories. For more savings, check out the best deals at Anthropologie right now. 

Shop ET's top picks -- for waterproof boots and other winter essentials -- from Nordstrom below. 

UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
McKay Water Resistant Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie
Kick your boot game into a new gear with these water-resistant UGG booties -- available in three colors and now 50% off.
$150$75
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot
Cure all of your winter weather woes with these Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boots from UGG -- made with waterproof materials, faux fur upper lining and pure wool insole lining.
$150$75
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
The UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie is the perfect combination of dressy and comfortable. 
$160$100
Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans
Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans
Score the popular Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Jeans for just under $69. 
$98$45
Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra
Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra
A breathable, stretchy Spanx sports bra ideal for moderate-intensity workouts. 
$58$35
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Not only is a Spanx sports bra on sale, but a Spanx legging is also on sale! Get the Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings for almost 40% off. 
$88$53
Steve Madden Touchdown Bootie
Steve Madden Touchdown Bootie
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Touchdown Bootie
Save on these must-have suede Steve Madden booties. 
$100$68
Zella Cara Crewneck Sweatshirt
Zella Cara Crewneck Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Zella Cara Crewneck Sweatshirt
Style the casual-chic Zella Cara Crewneck Sweatshirt in endless ways. 
$59$38
PJ Salvage Fleece Pajamas
PJ Salvage Fleece Pajamas
Nordstrom
PJ Salvage Fleece Pajamas
Too cold to go outside? Just cuddle up on the couch in this fleece pajama jogger set and a hot cup of coffee. 
$98$59
Argento Vivo Set of 2 Stud & Huggie Hoop Earrings
Argento Vivo Set of 2 Stud & Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Argento Vivo Set of 2 Stud & Huggie Hoop Earrings
Add a touch of sparkle every day with this two-pair stud and huggie earring set. 
$44$26
Vince Camuto Armonda Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto Armonda Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Armonda Knee High Boot
Save big on these super stylish ruched knee-high white boots by Vince Camuto. 
$229$92
Mario Badescu Cleanse and Hydrate Collection
Mario Badescu Cleanse and Hydrate Collection
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Cleanse and Hydrate Collection
Upgrade your skincare routine for 2022 with this five-piece Mario Badescu Cleanse and Hydrate Collection set. 
$28$20
Apotheke Candle & Diffuser Set
Apotheke Candle & Diffuser Set
Nordstrom
Apotheke Candle & Diffuser Set
This Apotheke charcoal candle and white vetiver diffuser will make your home smell fabulous and double as decor. 
$90$54

