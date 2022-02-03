Regardless of the season or the time of year, you can pretty much always find a good sale at Nordstrom.

Even now, there are more than 39,000 items with huge deals on big brand names like UGG, Levi's, Spanx, Zella, Steve Madden, Free People, Vince Camuto, Barefoot Dreams, Rag & Bone, Madewell, AllSaints and so many more. The sale section is particularly awesome for those looking for winter boots -- whether you're on the hunt for a durable, weather-proof pair or a trendy knee-high boot. Plus, for a limited time, select waterproof UGG styles are currently 50% off -- including a plush, hibiscus pink pair.

Shop Nordstrom Deals

Other winter staples are on sale too, including cozy loungewear, pajamas and sweaters. Plus, deals on kids' clothing, mens' clothing, beauty products and home accessories. For more savings, check out the best deals at Anthropologie right now.

Shop ET's top picks -- for waterproof boots and other winter essentials -- from Nordstrom below.

