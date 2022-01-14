Shopping

SKIMS Launches Faux Leather Collection: Channel Kim Kardashian's Signature Look

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kim Kardashian SKIMS Faux Leather Collection
SKIMS

The latest collection from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS might be our favorite. SKIMS has finally launched a Faux Leather Collection, and we didn't even know you could wear faux leather this many ways. Fashionable leather looks have been a go-to for Kardashian West, so this collection makes complete sense. 

The shapewear-driven company is true to form; the new faux leather collection is figure-hugging and fits just like a second skin. Seriously, this new collection is impossibly tight in a good way, and it has us wondering what kind of scientific innovations went into making this fabric. 

SKIMS notes on the brand's Insta that the Faux Leather Bodysuit is "ready to mold to your curves and make statements." The bodysuit definitely makes a statement, and we're ready to add every color option to our shopping cart. After all, anything with the SKIMS name on it sells out really quickly. So, indecisiveness has no place on launch days.

The brand isn't a stranger when it comes to releasing new collections. SKIMS has the very popular Cozy Collection and the luxurious Silk Collection. The Faux Leather Collection launch brings seven new faux leather pieces to the SKIMS family. Every piece in the Faux Leather Collection is available from size XXS to 4X. However, the new Faux Leather launch isn't the only exciting thing happening on the SKIMS website. Just last week, SKIMS dropped a new line of bodysuits.

If, by some miracle, you still have funds left over after scrolling through the Faux Leather Collection and the Bodysuits Collection, then SKIMS also has a deal going on right now. Currently, you can get 3 panties for $36.

Shop the latest looks from the new SKIMS Faux Leather Collection below.

Faux Leather Tube Top in Soot
SKIMS Faux Leather Tube Top
SKIMS
Faux Leather Tube Top in Soot
Who knew it was even possible to make faux leather tube tops? Like the rest of the SKIMS Faux Leather Collection, this tube top comes in six different colors: soot, cocoa, jasper, sienna, cement and shell.
$58
Faux Leather Bralette in Jasper
SKIMS Faux Leather Bralette
SKIMS
Faux Leather Bralette in Jasper
You could wear this bralette as a crop top too. 
$52
Faux Leather Scoop Bodysuit in Soot
Faux Leather Scoop Bodysuit
SKIMS
Faux Leather Scoop Bodysuit in Soot
The faux leather scoop bodysuit was practically made for layering. Throw on a cardigan, pair it with jeans or match with a faux leather blazer for a full leather look. 
$78
Faux Leather Crew Neck Bodysuit in Sienna
SKIMS bodysuit
SKIMS
Faux Leather Crew Neck Bodysuit in Sienna
If scoop neck bodysuits aren't your favorite fit, don't worry because SKIMS also has a high-neck design. 
$88
Faux Leather Boot Cut Pant in Cocoa
SKIMS Faux Leather Boot Cut Pant
SKIMS
Faux Leather Boot Cut Pant in Cocoa
Move out of the way boot cut jeans, boot cut faux leather pants are our wardrobe staple now. 
$98
Faux Leather Mock Neck Body Suit in Cement
SKIMS Faux Leather Mock Neck Body Suit
SKIMS
Faux Leather Mock Neck Body Suit in Cement
Imagine this mock-neck body paired with the Faux Leather Boot Cut Pant. A match made in faux leather-clad heaven, right? 
$98
Faux Leather Biker Short in Shell
SKIMS Faux Leather Biker Short
SKIMS
Faux Leather Biker Short in Shell
These high-rise biker shorts really put a new spin on the athleisure trend. 
$72

