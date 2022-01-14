The latest collection from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS might be our favorite. SKIMS has finally launched a Faux Leather Collection, and we didn't even know you could wear faux leather this many ways. Fashionable leather looks have been a go-to for Kardashian West, so this collection makes complete sense.

The shapewear-driven company is true to form; the new faux leather collection is figure-hugging and fits just like a second skin. Seriously, this new collection is impossibly tight in a good way, and it has us wondering what kind of scientific innovations went into making this fabric.

SKIMS notes on the brand's Insta that the Faux Leather Bodysuit is "ready to mold to your curves and make statements." The bodysuit definitely makes a statement, and we're ready to add every color option to our shopping cart. After all, anything with the SKIMS name on it sells out really quickly. So, indecisiveness has no place on launch days.

The brand isn't a stranger when it comes to releasing new collections. SKIMS has the very popular Cozy Collection and the luxurious Silk Collection. The Faux Leather Collection launch brings seven new faux leather pieces to the SKIMS family. Every piece in the Faux Leather Collection is available from size XXS to 4X. However, the new Faux Leather launch isn't the only exciting thing happening on the SKIMS website. Just last week, SKIMS dropped a new line of bodysuits.



If, by some miracle, you still have funds left over after scrolling through the Faux Leather Collection and the Bodysuits Collection, then SKIMS also has a deal going on right now. Currently, you can get 3 panties for $36.

Shop the latest looks from the new SKIMS Faux Leather Collection below.

