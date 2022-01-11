Suni Lee Launches New Activewear Collection with PrettyLittleThing for All Your 2022 Workouts
Winter is well underway, and it’s the perfect time to update the activewear in your closet. After all, sweatshirts and leggings are the unspoken relaxation uniforms during a cold snap. Thankfully, Olympic all-around champion Sunisa “Suni” Lee has partnered with PrettyLittleThing to create an adorable workout collection.
During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Suni Lee was the fifth American to win a gold medal at the all-around finals. The gold medalist doesn’t just execute legendary floor, vault, and all-around performances, she also creates some legendarily cute and comfy activewear. You know, as evidenced by the Sunisa Lee x PrettyLittleThing collection.
From the flexible fabric and the gorgeous colors in the collection, how could we not love this collection? But don’t take our word for it, just look at how the PrettyLittleThing Green Sculpt Piping Detail Gym Leggings, Green Sculpt Luxe Sports Bra, and PrettyLittleThing Green Sculpt Piping Detail Zip Up Jacket hold up while Lee flips on the beam and beyond.
PrettyLittleThing has partnered with multiple brand ambassadors in the past, but we’re especially excited about Lee’s athletic wear. With the 2022 Winter Olympics just around the corner, who wouldn’t want to wear Olympic champion-approved athletic apparel while tuning in to the Winter Olympics in February?
The gymnast won Sports Illustrated’s Athlete of the Year award, so she knows what goes into crafting high-quality workout wear. You might not need to stick three consecutive front handsprings in your PLT Midnight Blue Seamless Contrast Detailing Gym Leggings and matching Zip Up Jacket. But, that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a cute ensemble from Suni Lee’s activewear line to motivate you through all your New Year’s goals.
Check out ET’s round-up of some of our favorite looks from the Sunisa Lee x PrettyLittleThing activewear collection below.
So, you've finally added your dream activewear to your cart and now you're just waiting for your soon-to-be-favorite workout outfit to arrive. What's next on your 2022 Winter Olympics prep list? You'll probably want to figure out where you can watch all the Winter Olympics games. As usual, ET has you covered.
