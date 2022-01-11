Winter is well underway, and it’s the perfect time to update the activewear in your closet. After all, sweatshirts and leggings are the unspoken relaxation uniforms during a cold snap. Thankfully, Olympic all-around champion Sunisa “Suni” Lee has partnered with PrettyLittleThing to create an adorable workout collection.

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Suni Lee was the fifth American to win a gold medal at the all-around finals. The gold medalist doesn’t just execute legendary floor, vault, and all-around performances, she also creates some legendarily cute and comfy activewear. You know, as evidenced by the Sunisa Lee x PrettyLittleThing collection.

From the flexible fabric and the gorgeous colors in the collection, how could we not love this collection? But don’t take our word for it, just look at how the PrettyLittleThing Green Sculpt Piping Detail Gym Leggings, Green Sculpt Luxe Sports Bra, and PrettyLittleThing Green Sculpt Piping Detail Zip Up Jacket hold up while Lee flips on the beam and beyond.



PrettyLittleThing has partnered with multiple brand ambassadors in the past, but we’re especially excited about Lee’s athletic wear. With the 2022 Winter Olympics just around the corner, who wouldn’t want to wear Olympic champion-approved athletic apparel while tuning in to the Winter Olympics in February?

The gymnast won Sports Illustrated’s Athlete of the Year award, so she knows what goes into crafting high-quality workout wear. You might not need to stick three consecutive front handsprings in your PLT Midnight Blue Seamless Contrast Detailing Gym Leggings and matching Zip Up Jacket. But, that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a cute ensemble from Suni Lee’s activewear line to motivate you through all your New Year’s goals.

Check out ET’s round-up of some of our favorite looks from the Sunisa Lee x PrettyLittleThing activewear collection below.

Green Sculpt Piping Detail Gym Leggings PrettyLittleThing Green Sculpt Piping Detail Gym Leggings We love the vibrant emerald color on these leggings. The only thing we adore more is the pipe stitching detail on the front of the leggings -- it's perfect for drawing some attention to all the hard work you've put into your quadriceps. $38 Buy Now

Green Sculpt Luxe Sports Bra PrettyLittleThing Green Sculpt Luxe Sports Bra This bra is literally made to wear with the green sculpt leggings. This sports bra is made from water-wicking and breathable fabric called polyamide. So, you don't have to worry about dreaded sweat stains in the middle of your workout. $30 Buy Now

Plu Stone Sport Puffer Vest PrettyLittleThing Plu Stone Sport Puffer Vest We think this puffer vest is a perfect addition to the green sculpt piping detail outfit. The vest helps break up the classic monochromatic look without distracting from the rest of your athletic wear. $78 Buy Now

So, you've finally added your dream activewear to your cart and now you're just waiting for your soon-to-be-favorite workout outfit to arrive. What's next on your 2022 Winter Olympics prep list? You'll probably want to figure out where you can watch all the Winter Olympics games. As usual, ET has you covered.

Peacock TV Peacock TV Peacock TV To ensure you don't miss out on all the live Winter Olympics events, you'll want to sign up for Peacock TV's premium plan. It includes all live sports and events, so you won't miss out on a single moment. However, if you want to upgrade to the ad-free plan, that will cost you $10 per month. $5/MONTH Sign Up

