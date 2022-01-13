Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson enjoyed a wholesome dinner date on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and showed their biggest display of PDA yet.

The 41-year-old reality superstar and the 28-year-old comedian were photographed holding hands after eating pizza at celeb favorite Jon & Vinny's restaurant, going through the back door. They then made a stop at a Rite Aid pharmacy to pick up ice cream for dessert. Kardashian West, who looked chic as ever in leather pants and an oversized gray sweater, wasn't shy about not only holding hands with Davidson, but also tightly embracing him.

The sighting comes as Kardashian West and Davidson's relationship appears to be getting more serious after first being linked in November.

The couple is fresh off a post-New Year's Eve trip to the Bahamas, and a source told ET on Monday that Kardashian West "has such a great time" with her new beau and is definitely attracted to him.

"He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor," the source said. "It is nice for Kim to be around that. Pete knows how to talk to Kim. He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with them. Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn't know as much about."

"Kim is just going with the flow, but they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now," the source added.

As for how Kardashian West feels about her estranged husband, 41-year-old Kanye West, very publicly moving on with 31-year-old actress Julia Fox, a source also told ET that she isn't bothered.

"Kim wants to move on from Kanye, so she isn't bothered that Julia and Kanye are seeing each other," the source said. "Kim is happy if Kanye is happy and she is glad that he's putting his energy into someone else romantically."

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale that aired last June, Kardashian West talked about her split from West and expressed that she was lonely and wanted a partner who was there "to do the little things" with her.

"After turning 40 this year, I realized, no. I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state," she said. "I thought, 'That's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me. And that's not what I want."

"I want someone that, we have the same shows in common," she continued. "I want someone that wants to work out with me. ... It's the little things. I have all the big things. I have all the extravagant, everything you could possible want, and no one will ever do it like that. And I'm grateful for those experiences, but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

