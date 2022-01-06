Everyone had a blast on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's whirlwind trip to the Bahamas, except for Kim's ex, Kanye West.

A source tells ET that while Pete and Kim had a "great trip," Kanye still "isn't too thrilled" by their blossoming relationship.

"Pete and Kim had a great time on their trip to the Bahamas and are continuing to have a lot of fun together. Kanye still isn't too thrilled by Pete and Kim's relationship, but is doing his best to stay distracted, busy and fulfilled with his own life," the source shares.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian doesn't seem phased by Kanye's disapproval and instead is more concerned with "enjoying his time with Kim."

"Pete isn't concerned or threatened by Kanye and is just enjoying his time with Kim," the source adds. "Pete is so attracted to her and thinks she's so cool and smart. They have amazing chemistry and are really loving their time with each other."

The details surrounding their Bahamian getaway come just one day after the couple were photographed on a dock after taking a boat ride together in the Caribbean country on Wednesday.

Another source told ET on Tuesday that Pete and the 41-year-old SKIMS founder were spending some quality time together after being apart on New Year's Eve.

"Kim and Pete are on vacation spending time together. The two weren’t able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami," the source said, adding that they "know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up."

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and SNL cast member were first linked in October, and a month later confirmed their romance with some PDA-filled dates. Kim is still in the middle of her divorce from Kanye, and last month she filed documents to be declared legally single.

The 44-year-old rapper, meanwhile, was spotted out several times with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. An eyewitness told ET that Kanye and the 31-year-old actress had dinner at Carbone in New York City's Greenwich Village on Tuesday night and left the Italian restaurant just before midnight. The dinner was after the two reportedly saw the Broadway production of Slave Play.

A source also told ET that Kanye is putting himself back in the dating game and "trying to move on" from Kim.

"Kanye has been in good spirits lately and having fun," the source shared. "He's been spending time with friends, going out, and doing his thing. He's been trying to move on from Kim and meet new women. He's dating around and figuring out what he likes in a potential partner."

