Kim Kardashian Hangs Kanye West Stocking After Filing to Be Declared Legally Single
How Kim Kardashian Feels Around 'New Crush' Pete Davidson (Sourc…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Connect on a ‘Deeper Level’ (So…
Pete Davidson Shares His Dating Dealbreaker Amid Kim Kardashian …
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Wear Matching Pajamas Amid Dati…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are All Smiles During Date Night
Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson Roast ‘SNL’ Writers in 'Three Sad…
Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian to 'Run Back' to Him During LA Co…
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson's New Child (S…
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwea…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
Kim Kardashian might be filing to be legally single, but she still has a place for her ex, Kanye West, on her mantel.
In a new video shared to Kim and North West's joint TikTok account, the reality TV star showed off her extravagant Christmas decorations, and gave viewers a glimpse at the family's six matching white stockings, including one embroidered with the rapper's name on it.
In addition to the "Kanye" stocking, the video, which was set to Mariah Carey's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," featured festive white faux trees which lined the hallway and a towering tree covered in fake snow and white lights, which was accompanied by a pair of plastic baby deer.
On Friday, ET learned that the mother of four filed legal documents to become officially single, to separate issues of child custody and property from marital status and restore her maiden name. She is currently awaiting the judge's approval amid her divorce from Kanye.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage. She had asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. A source told ET at the time that the rapper was fine with the joint custody agreement and the two were committed to co-parenting together. The source also noted that neither Kim nor Kanye was planning to contest their prenup and they were in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement.
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's latest move comes a day after Kanye begged her to "run back" to him at his Los Angeles concert on Thursday. While performing "Runaway" during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, he updated the lyrics, singing, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly."
Kim, along with North, Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were in the audience at the concert, and while Kim has been supportive of Kanye, attending his shows and co-parenting, she has moved on and is dating Pete Davidson. She and the Saturday Night Live star have been spotted on several dates together in past weeks.
"Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," a source recently told ET.
For more on Kim and Kanye, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Kim Kardashian Officially Passes Baby Bar Exam
Kim Kardashian Files to Be Declared Legally Single Amid Kanye Divorce
Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Run Back' to Him at Concert
Related Gallery