Kim Kardashian might be filing to be legally single, but she still has a place for her ex, Kanye West, on her mantel.

In a new video shared to Kim and North West's joint TikTok account, the reality TV star showed off her extravagant Christmas decorations, and gave viewers a glimpse at the family's six matching white stockings, including one embroidered with the rapper's name on it.

In addition to the "Kanye" stocking, the video, which was set to Mariah Carey's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," featured festive white faux trees which lined the hallway and a towering tree covered in fake snow and white lights, which was accompanied by a pair of plastic baby deer.

On Friday, ET learned that the mother of four filed legal documents to become officially single, to separate issues of child custody and property from marital status and restore her maiden name. She is currently awaiting the judge's approval amid her divorce from Kanye.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage. She had asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. A source told ET at the time that the rapper was fine with the joint custody agreement and the two were committed to co-parenting together. The source also noted that neither Kim nor Kanye was planning to contest their prenup and they were in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's latest move comes a day after Kanye begged her to "run back" to him at his Los Angeles concert on Thursday. While performing "Runaway" during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, he updated the lyrics, singing, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly."

Kim, along with North, Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were in the audience at the concert, and while Kim has been supportive of Kanye, attending his shows and co-parenting, she has moved on and is dating Pete Davidson. She and the Saturday Night Live star have been spotted on several dates together in past weeks.

"Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," a source recently told ET.

For more on Kim and Kanye, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Kim Kardashian Officially Passes Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian Files to Be Declared Legally Single Amid Kanye Divorce

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Run Back' to Him at Concert

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite for Late Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery