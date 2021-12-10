Kanye West isn't hiding his feelings. The 44-year-old rapper performed his 2010 hit song, "Runaway," on Thursday during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, and he had some updated lyrics that were pretty telling.

Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, was in the audience, along with their 8-year-old daughter, North West, Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tyler the Creator, Offset, Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy were also at the concert, held at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

During his performance, fans took note when Kanye changed the lyrics to "Runaway," crooning, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, and this isn't the first time he's expressed his desire to get back with the mother of his four children.

Last month, he appeared on the show Drink Champs, where he opened up about his impending divorce from the 41-year-old reality star.

"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together," he insisted. "But if you look at the media, that's not what they're promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife's ear."

Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and the pair have been spotted out together on several occasions.

"Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," a source recently told ET.

