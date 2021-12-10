Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Run Back' to Him at Concert She Attends
Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife and Says He Wants to ‘B…
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite for Late Virgil Abloh’s Fi…
Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson Roast ‘SNL’ Writers in 'Three Sad…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are All Smiles During Date Night
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Connect on a ‘Deeper Level’ (So…
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Wear Matching Pajamas Amid Dati…
Machine Gun Kelly Has Daddy-Daughter Date Night at 2021 AMAs
Khloe Kardashian Comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Defense
Nick Cannon Reacts to Ex Kim Kardashian's Rumored Romance With P…
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwea…
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All: Steven Admits to Talking to Multiple W…
‘Adele One Night Only’: Sneak Peek at Oprah Interview, New Perfo…
'You' Co-Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Are Dating in …
CMA Awards 2021: Inside Country Music’s Big Night
'Red Notice': Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Moment Gal Gadot Became…
Will Smith Recalls Being Suicidal After Watching His Father Abus…
‘RHOBH’ Cast Reacts to Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion and ‘Terrif…
Andy Cohen Shares Major ‘Real Housewives’ Updates: OC, Dubai, At…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
Kanye West isn't hiding his feelings. The 44-year-old rapper performed his 2010 hit song, "Runaway," on Thursday during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, and he had some updated lyrics that were pretty telling.
Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, was in the audience, along with their 8-year-old daughter, North West, Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tyler the Creator, Offset, Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy were also at the concert, held at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
During his performance, fans took note when Kanye changed the lyrics to "Runaway," crooning, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly."
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, and this isn't the first time he's expressed his desire to get back with the mother of his four children.
Last month, he appeared on the show Drink Champs, where he opened up about his impending divorce from the 41-year-old reality star.
"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together," he insisted. "But if you look at the media, that's not what they're promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife's ear."
Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and the pair have been spotted out together on several occasions.
"Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," a source recently told ET.
For more on Kim and Kanye, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kanye and Drake Perform Together at Benefit Concert in Los Angeles
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reunite to Pay Respects to Virgil Abloh
Kanye West Makes Plea, Admits Mistakes in 5-Minute Prayer