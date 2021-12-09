Kanye West and Drake are showing the world how people can change. On Thursday, the artists hit the stage at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert.

The high-profile music event streamed live on Amazon Prime, and was put on to raise money for non-profit prison reform organizations. A slew of celebrities were at the event, including Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, their 8-year-old daughter, North West, Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Mike Tyson, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tyler the Creator, Offset, Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy were also at the concert.

The performance began somewhat later than planned, but kicked off with an incredible opening medley performed by Kanye's Sunday Service Choir, who began with a rendition of "O Fortuna," that led into numerous different covers, performed from the stands in the Colosseum below the arena's iconic, towering Olympic torch.

After the opening number from the choir, Kanye and Drake emerged from the top of the stairs in a wall of smoke and walked down to the center of the stadium together as an immediate indication of their good will.

Drake then headed off to the sidelines as Kanye climbed to the top of the large, dome-like stage engulfed in fog, where he performed a string of his biggest and most beloved hits to a roaring crowd.

After an hour of hits, Drake joined Kanye on the top of the dome stage as they both performed Kanye's 2007 hit, "Can't Tell Me Nothing."

The pair embraced with a hug and a smile before Kanye departed, giving the spotlight up to Drake for his own live hit parade. Fans couldn't get enough of the moment and show of unity.

The concert comes less than a month after Drake and Kanye publicly ended their feud after sharing photos and videos from a star-studded gettogether at Drake's home in Toronto.

In a series of videos, Drake shared a short clip of a stand-up set from Dave Chappelle, who shared that he had been invited to the rapper's home along with Kanye and others. In a following clip, Drake and Kanye can be seen laughing and partying, with the Certified Lover Boy artist even putting his arm around his once-frenemy.

Kanye shared a post of his own, standing in front of the Toronto mansion alongside Drake and music executive J Prince, who helped facilitate the reunion.

The 44-year-old Donda rapper simply captioned the photo with a white dove emoji, symbolizing that peace had been restored amongst the pair.

The rappers' reconciliation comes after Kanye extended an olive branch to Drake in early November, publicly inviting Drake to join him onstage for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. Kanye explained at the time, "I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together."

