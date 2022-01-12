TikTok has driven us to buy way too much makeup and even gave a workshop on finding affordable furniture on Amazon. Heck, even $10 Walmart jeans became TikTok-famous. Now, TikTok's favorite hand sanitizer brand, Touchland, debuted an anti-aging sanitizer.

Apart from keeping us sane and connected with the rest of the world, TikTok has also strangely opened everyone's eyes to the world of hand sanitizers. Since 2020, you probably have a hand sanitizer stash in your room, purse, car, and a few extra in your pockets just in case you suddenly lose the first dozen. Hand sanitizer has become an essential part of our COVID-19 protection kit.

However, there are a few annoying things about traditional hand sanitizers. They typically smell like acetone. They take forever to absorb, and they can be really harsh and dry out your skin.

In 2020, Touchland became TikTok's unofficial favorite hand sanitizer. And, we can see why -- the packaging is cute, they smell amazing, and the application is super easy. Now, Touchland has recently expanded its collection to include the Glow Mist Rosewater, which is a hand sanitizer that doesn't just protect you from germs. It also contains anti-aging properties.



Touchland calls its new Glow Mist Rosewater "the world's first rejuvenating hand sanitizer mist." According to the brand, the Glow Mist Rose contains two anti-aging powerhouses: Vitasource and Detoskin. According to Centerchem, Vitasource characteristically slows down cell division and improves elasticity, whereas Detoskin improves skin cell health by removing damaged cells. So, what does that mean for your skin? Basically, Vitasource works to slow down your skin's aging process and reverse it, and Detoskin helps get rid of damaged cells that could be causing signs of aging.

Shop Touchland's new anti-aging sanitizer below.

Glow Mist Rosewater Touchland Glow Mist Rosewater As the name suggests, Glow Mist Rosewater is a mist sanitizer that sprays on your hands -- or any other part of your body that needs to be sanitized. And yes, it does smell like refreshing rosewater. $16 AT TOUCHLAND Buy Now $16 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

