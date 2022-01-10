Shopping

15 Best Anthropologie Deals to Shop Now: Save an Extra 40% on Jackets, Bedding, and More

By ETonline Staff
Anthropologie Sale
Anthropologie

Anthropologie's biggest sale of the year just got better. If you’re already looking for an early Valentine’s Day gift or need a chic new coat for the winter months ahead, Anthropologie is taking an extra 40% off their can't-miss sale styles. 

From classic fashion pieces and essential accessories, to cozy linens and bedding, furniture, and just about everything else you might need to update your wardrobe or bedroom for 2022, the Anthropologie Sale is a can't-miss event. No code is needed for the top-rated items at deeply discounted prices. Just drop what you want into your cart and watch as your total gets slashed in half at checkout.

With thousands of items on sale, shop ET's top picks for the best double discounts at Anthropologie ahead. 

Maeve Cinched Puffer Coat
Maeve Cinched Puffer Coat
Anthropologie
Maeve Cinched Puffer Coat
$250$90
Pilcro Colorblocked Sherpa Coat
Pilcro Colorblocked Sherpa Coat
Anthropologie
Pilcro Colorblocked Sherpa Coat
$298$120
Deep-V Cardigan
Deep-V Cardigan
Anthropologie
Deep-V Cardigan
$160$50
Winter Plaid Glass Candle
Winter Plaid Glass Candle
Anthropologie
Winter Plaid Glass Candle
$26$12
Luxe Linen Blend Duvet Cover
Luxe Linen Blend Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Luxe Linen Blend Duvet Cover
$248$75
Pommed Bridget Eyelash Throw Blanket
Pommed Bridget Eyelash Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Pommed Bridget Eyelash Throw Blanket
$98$42
Faux Leather Pinafore Skirt
Faux Leather Pinafore Skirt
Anthropologie
Faux Leather Pinafore Skirt
$180$60
Moderna Linen Duvet Cover
Moderna Linen Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Moderna Linen Duvet Cover
$228$80
Puff-Sleeved Velvet Blouse
Puff-Sleeved Velvet Blouse
Anthropologie
Puff-Sleeved Velvet Blouse
$120$45
Mock Neck Midi Dress
Mock Neck Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Mock Neck Midi Dress
$180$84
Pick-A-Pom Marled Beanie Base
Pick-A-Pom Marled Beanie Base
Anthropologie
Pick-A-Pom Marled Beanie Base
$34$12
Gus Side Table
Gus Side Table
Anthropologie
Gus Side Table
$548$175
Velvet Wide-Leg Pants
Velvet Wide-Leg Pants
Anthropologie
Velvet Wide-Leg Pants
$148$60
Eva Franco Tropical Sweetheart Blouse
Eva Franco Tropical Sweetheart Blouse
Anthropologie
Eva Franco Tropical Sweetheart Blouse
$130$40
Wrap Maxi Shirtdress
Wrap Maxi Shirtdress
Anthropologie
Wrap Maxi Shirtdress
$170$50

