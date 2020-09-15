Away's First-Ever Luggage Sale

Cult-favorite luggage brand Away Travel is having their first-ever sale. Hop on the trend and snag one of Away's best-selling suitcases or travel bags before they sell out.

Upgrade your travel gear game with one of Away's stylish, minimalist suitcases, duffle bags, or backpacks. Their direct-to-consumer sales model allows them to deliver quality travel accessories at a reasonable price point, and now their bags are even more of a steal thanks to the sale prices. Their suitcases are both lightweight yet durable, built to last, and come with an optional battery to charge all your devices while on the go.

This once-in-a-lifetime Away sale is happening now through Sept. 15, with discounts up to 50% off all of their best-selling luggage, suitcases and travel bags. Shop their various different styles to find the perfect one for you, all of which come in a bunch of cool colors. Metallics, pastels, brights or neutrals, there is an Away travel bag for everyone.

Shop ET Style's Away Sale top picks of travel essentials below.

The Carry-On Away Away The Carry-On Away Their best-selling Carry-On suitcase is perfect for any weekend getaway. Select colors are 50% off. REGULARLY $225 $112 at Away

The Everywhere Bag Away Away The Everywhere Bag Away The Everywhere Bag is the perfect weekend duffle bag, available in nylon or pebbled leather. REGULARLY $195 $97 at Away

The Medium Away Away The Medium Away This midsize checked bag is made to last a lifetime, with a lightweight polycarbonate shell and interior compression system. REGULARLY $325 $162 at Away

The Daypack Away Away The Daypack Away The Daypack is a sleek nylon backpack perfect for work, school, or travel, and available in black, grey, or navy. REGULARLY $145 $72 at Away

The Large Away Away The Large Away Away's biggest suitcase, The Large, is a great checked bag for those longer getaways. REGULARLY $295 $147 at Away

The Latitude Tote Away Away The Latitude Tote Away This leather tote bag is great for work and travel, with a roomy interior that's big enough to fit a 15" laptop. REGULARLY $245 $122 at Away

The Insider Packing Cubes Away Away The Insider Packing Cubes Away These packing cubes will help you compress and organize your suitcase, making everything easier to find. REGULARLY $45 $22 at Away

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Paravel Sale: Take 50% Off Luggage, Handbag and Duffle Bags

The Best Luggage Up to 55% Off at Amazon

Coach x Basquiat Line Just Launched -- Shop Before It Sells Out

The Best Fanny Packs From Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

43 Under $50 Designer Fashion Deals at Amazon

Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Sale Styles

DSW Sale: Buy One Get One Free Shoes & Accessories

REI Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear and More