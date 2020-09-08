The Best Luggage Up to 55% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale (Extended)

Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Labor Day Sale, also known as the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale, has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox Luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale 2020 kicked off with deals in their labor day sale event on everything from apparel to accessories including wardrobe essentials and designer bags and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via Amazon's Labor Day Sale, and be sure to check back every day throughout the week for new deals on well loved brands during the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale.

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Amazon 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase. REGULARLY $328 $224.68 at Amazon

45L Roller Blackout Oakly Amazon 45L Roller Blackout Oakly A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. $196 at Amazon

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Samsonite Amazon Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Samsonite This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 55% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $569.97 $298 at Amazon

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox Amazon Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase. REGULARLY $430 $275 at Amazon

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi Amazon Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi This Tumi suitcase is not too big, not too small and timeless. REGULARLY $795 $545 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items. $50 at Amazon

See more discounts from the Amazon Big Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week during this huge summer sales event.

