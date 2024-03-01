The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, March 3, there are record-low prices being offered on big-screen TVs, Apple devices, cheap laptops, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a huge ahead of March Madness or revamp your kitchen and laundry room this spring, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale has you covered.

Shop the Best Buy 3-Day Sale

Big bargains this weekend include up to $1,000 off Samsung's The Frame TV and $700 off the LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen for a lifelike picture no matter what you're watching. You'll also find deep discounts on AirPods, MacBooks, and Apple Watches to give your gadgets an upgrade. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.

Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping now. Below, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Apple AirPods Max - Silver Best Buy Apple AirPods Max - Silver For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $550 $480 Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $3,600 $3,000 Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

2020 13.3" Apple MacBook Air Best Buy 2020 13.3" Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this M1-powered Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $1,000 $750 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: