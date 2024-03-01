Sales & Deals

Best Buy Just Launched a Massive Weekend Sale: Save on TVs, Headphones, Appliances and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
LG TV
LG
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:07 AM PST, March 1, 2024

The latest Best Buy 3-day sale is now live through Sunday with deals on top-rated tech and appliances.

The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, March 3, there are record-low prices being offered on big-screen TVs, Apple devices, cheap laptops, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a huge ahead of March Madness or revamp your kitchen and laundry room this spring, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale has you covered.

Shop the Best Buy 3-Day Sale

Big bargains this weekend include up to $1,000 off Samsung's The Frame TV and $700 off the LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen for a lifelike picture no matter what you're watching. You'll also find deep discounts on AirPods, MacBooks, and Apple Watches to give your gadgets an upgrade. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.

Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping now. Below, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Samsung 55" The Frame TV

Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Best Buy

Samsung 55" The Frame TV

Save $500 on the 55-inch Frame TV. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, Samsung's Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.

$1,500 $1,000

Shop Now

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$1,300 $600

Shop Now

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.

$600 $400

Shop Now

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
Best Buy

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

TCL's S4 TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home.

$400 $380

Shop Now

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Samsung

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$4,300 $3,900

Shop Now

Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Best Buy

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.

$130 $100

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

$350 $200

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

Apple AirPods Max - Silver
Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.

$550 $480

Shop Now

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Best Buy

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. 

$200 $115

Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Experience even more active noise-cancelling, larger battery life and mic for clearer phone calls.

$170 $130

Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Loop

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Loop
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Loop

The double-layer nylon weave of the Sport Loop has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.

$499 $419

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Loop

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Loop
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Loop

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. 

$429 $349

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) Silver Stainless Steel Case with Storm Blue Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) Silver Stainless Steel Case with Storm Blue Sport Band
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) Silver Stainless Steel Case with Storm Blue Sport Band

The S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help.

$749 $669

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Sport Band
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Sport Band

Featuring double tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 helps you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.

$429 $349

Shop Now

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster. 

$1,800 $1,500

Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$3,600 $3,000

Shop Now

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035 $750

Shop Now

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125 $850

Shop Now

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.

$2,600 $1,900

Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

2020 13.3" Apple MacBook Air

2020 13.3" Apple MacBook Air
Best Buy

2020 13.3" Apple MacBook Air

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this M1-powered Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.

$1,000 $750

Shop Now

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip, it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design and up to 18 hours of battery life.

$1,299 $999

8GB Memory - 256GB SSD

Shop Now

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive listening experience. For video calls, the three-microphone array focuses on your voice instead of what’s going on around you.

$1,499 $1,199

8GB Memory - 512GB SSD

Shop Now

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight

Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.

$1,899 $1,499

16GB Memory - 1TB SSD

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple's Latest iPad Air Is on Sale Right Now for Its Lowest Price Yet

Sales & Deals

Apple's Latest iPad Air Is on Sale Right Now for Its Lowest Price Yet

Get a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags for $78 with This Rare Deal

Sales & Deals

Get a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags for $78 with This Rare Deal

The Best Apple Watch Series 9 Deals Happening Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple Watch Series 9 Deals Happening Right Now

Shop the 50 Best Walmart Deals on Home, Tech, Beauty and More

Sales & Deals

Shop the 50 Best Walmart Deals on Home, Tech, Beauty and More

The 20 Best Tech Deals You Can Shop at Walmart Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Tech Deals You Can Shop at Walmart Right Now

Samsung's The Frame TV Is on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024

Sales & Deals

Samsung's The Frame TV Is on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024

The Best TV Deals for Sports Fans to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals for Sports Fans to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Tags:

Latest News