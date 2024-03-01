The latest Best Buy 3-day sale is now live through Sunday with deals on top-rated tech and appliances.
The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, March 3, there are record-low prices being offered on big-screen TVs, Apple devices, cheap laptops, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a huge ahead of March Madness or revamp your kitchen and laundry room this spring, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale has you covered.
Big bargains this weekend include up to $1,000 off Samsung's The Frame TV and $700 off the LG A2 Series TV with an OLED screen for a lifelike picture no matter what you're watching. You'll also find deep discounts on AirPods, MacBooks, and Apple Watches to give your gadgets an upgrade. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.
Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping now. Below, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale.
Best TV Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale
Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Save $500 on the 55-inch Frame TV. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, Samsung's Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
TCL's S4 TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
Apple AirPods Max - Silver
For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Experience even more active noise-cancelling, larger battery life and mic for clearer phone calls.
Best Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Loop
The double-layer nylon weave of the Sport Loop has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Loop
Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) Silver Stainless Steel Case with Storm Blue Sport Band
The S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Sport Band
Featuring double tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 helps you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.
Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy's 3-Day Sale
2020 13.3" Apple MacBook Air
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this M1-powered Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip, it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design and up to 18 hours of battery life.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive listening experience. For video calls, the three-microphone array focuses on your voice instead of what’s going on around you.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.
