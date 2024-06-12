Score last-minute Father's Day gifts for Dad with The Home Depot's deals on tools, appliances and more.
In case you missed the memo, Father's Day is just a few days away. If you still haven’t gotten your handy dad anything, The Home Depot is here to help with a massive sale on last-minute Father's Day gifts. Whether your dad is a grill master, a DIY enthusiast, or simply enjoys taking care of the yard, there’s something for every type of dad included in The Home Depot's sale.
The Home Depot Father's Day sale has major markdowns on power tools, appliances, grills, patio furniture and so much more. You can save up to $2,000 on everything from lawn mowers and generators to Samsung's newest all-in-one washer dryer combo. Plus, this sale includes steep discounts on top brands like Ryobi, Traeger, Weber, GE and Dewalt to name a few.
Even if you aren't shopping for Dad, this sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your lawn or patio for the new season. Summer officially starts next week and these Home Depot deals feature all the best lawn equipment and gardening tools to get your outdoor space looking better than ever. Below, shop the best Home Depot Father's Day deals available today.
Best Home Depot Father's Day Grill Deals
Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
Fueled by real-wood flavor, the Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill has a sawhorse chassis for added stability, a side-lift bar and all-terrain wheels. New Advanced Grilling Logic keeps the internal temperature within plus/minus 15°F for precision grilling.
Traeger Ironwood XL Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Experience the ultimate outdoor cooking setup with 924 square inches of cooking space and a full color touchscreen. The Ironwood XL lets you discover consistency in your cooks, wood-fired flavor, and customization options that let you create the perfect grill for your cooking style.
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
With 566 sq. in. total cooking surface, the Nexgrill 4 burner grill offers plenty space to cook for up to six people at once. An even heat cooking system, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat.
Best Home Depot Father's Day Power Tool Deals
Ryboi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
This Ryobi kit includes a 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, 1/4 in. Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, LED Light, Batteries, Charger, and bag.
Milwaukee M18 & M12 Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit
The 2663-22RH includes the M18 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench, which features a 4-pole motor and powerful impact mechanism to deliver a reliable 450 ft./lbs. of torque with maximum run time.
Dewalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit
This ATOMIC Compact Series 2-tool kit includes one 1/2 in. drill driver, 1/4 in. impact driver, charger, contractor bag, and two 20V MAX compact 2 Ah batteries.
Best Home Depot Father's Day Lawn Care Deals
Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30" Lithium Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower
Ryobi's first lithium-ion battery powered zero turn riding mower is not only a bestseller, but it also eliminates the hassle and maintenance of a gas mower. This rider cuts up to 1 acre per charge with the help of 4 brushless motors and 80V 10Ah batteries. Plus, it is $2,000 off.
Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower
With a lightweight and ergonomic design, the 20-Volt MAX Brushless Handheld Blower provides the ability to clear debris with an air volume of up to 450 cu. ft. per minute and up to 125 MPH with the concentrator nozzle.
Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower
This lightweight leaf blower has the power to clear from 15 feet away and gets to full throttle in under one second.
Best Home Depot Father's Day Appliance Deals
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener.
GE 25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
Easily store large or bulk food items with three full-width shelves and large capacity. Two humidity-controlled drawers create the right environment for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh.
GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo
There's no need to transfer clothes between laundry machines with the GE Profile Combo. With a sleek space-saving design and flexible hookup requirements, the GE Profile Combo will allow you to turn any room into a laundry room.
Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.
