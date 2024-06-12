In case you missed the memo, Father's Day is just a few days away. If you still haven’t gotten your handy dad anything, The Home Depot is here to help with a massive sale on last-minute Father's Day gifts. Whether your dad is a grill master, a DIY enthusiast, or simply enjoys taking care of the yard, there’s something for every type of dad included in The Home Depot's sale.

Shop The Home Depot Sale

The Home Depot Father's Day sale has major markdowns on power tools, appliances, grills, patio furniture and so much more. You can save up to $2,000 on everything from lawn mowers and generators to Samsung's newest all-in-one washer dryer combo. Plus, this sale includes steep discounts on top brands like Ryobi, Traeger, Weber, GE and Dewalt to name a few.

Even if you aren't shopping for Dad, this sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your lawn or patio for the new season. Summer officially starts next week and these Home Depot deals feature all the best lawn equipment and gardening tools to get your outdoor space looking better than ever. Below, shop the best Home Depot Father's Day deals available today.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Home Depot Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill With 566 sq. in. total cooking surface, the Nexgrill 4 burner grill offers plenty space to cook for up to six people at once. An even heat cooking system, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat. $249 $199 Shop Now

Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower The Home Depot Dewalt 20V MAX Leaf Blower With a lightweight and ergonomic design, the 20-Volt MAX Brushless Handheld Blower provides the ability to clear debris with an air volume of up to 450 cu. ft. per minute and up to 125 MPH with the concentrator nozzle. $219 $179 Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo The Home Depot Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. $3,299 $2,198 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

