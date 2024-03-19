March Madness has arrived. The official brackets for the men's and women's NCAA Division I college basketball tournaments were revealed Sunday evening, with the First Four games starting today. If you're looking to watch this year's tournament live online, Sling TV is making it easy to stream the bulk of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is offering a deal to cut costs even further.

For a limited time, new users can prepay for a four-month subscription to the Sling Orange plan and save $40. Regularly priced at $40 per month, this Sling TV deal brings the price of four months down to $120, which is essentially like getting a full month of streaming for free.

After the first round NCAA Tournament games begin Thursday, March Madness will culminate on April 6 with the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. Broadcasts for the 67 games of the tournament are spread out across CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Sling TV's Orange plan includes TBS and TNT, so you'll be able to stream a lot of the basketball games.

Sling Orange also includes ESPN, so you will be able to stream Women's March Madness. If you are not home to watch your favorite team play, you can record and save live TV with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app.

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network.

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. Don't miss this Sling TV deal to get all the excitement of March Madness plus access to the streaming service's incredible lineup of channels, shows and movies at an unbeatable price.

