A favorite since it premiered in 2005, Grey's Anatomy — the hit medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes — is back for a twentieth season. Fans can tune into the happenings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when season 20 premieres on ABC this Thursday, March 14.

Those without cable network access don't have to miss the life-and-death situations, complex relationship dynamics and the drama viewers have come to know and love from the show, because there are plenty of ways to stream the latest season of Grey's Anatomy online.

One of the most affordable options to stream Grey's Anatomy online is with Hulu. The new Grey's Anatomy episodes hit the streaming service the day after they air on ABC.

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the audience was treated to a reunion with the original cast including Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers and Katherine Heigl. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Wilson at the event about what fans can expect for the upcoming season, especially since Pompeo decided she will no longer be a series regular after wrapping up season 19.

"[Ellen] is in the first episode," Wilson told ET. "I said Meredith isn't going anywhere. I don't know why they're talking about leaving and going to Boston. Meredith is right there on Grey's Anatomy."

As for what fans can expect for season 20, she kept her cards close. Wilson said, "We can't tell you a doggone thing about what's happening other than we're starting basically the same day that we left."

Ready to start watching the newest season of Grey's Anatomy online? Below, we've rounded up all your streaming options.

When does Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premiere?

Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy premieres on ABC on March 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Where can you stream Grey's Anatomy Season 20 live?

To watch the new episodes of Grey's Anatomy as they air, you can tune into ABC if you have cable, or sign up for a streaming service with live TV that offers the channel. These services include Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV Stream Grey's Anatomy live with FuboTV. Plans start at $79.99 per month and include FOX, NBC, ESPN, FX and over 100 more live channels. Currently FuboTV is offering $20 off your first month along with a free seven-day trial. $80/month $60/month For first month Watch on FuboTV

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV allows you to watch live TV from a variety of channels. Sling TV's Blue tier will get you access to ABC and many other cable networks, like NBC, FOX and Bravo, at just $22.50 for your first month. $45/month $23/month For first month Watch on Sling TV

Other ways to stream Grey's Anatomy :

Another option to stream Grey's Anatomy is with a regular Hulu subscription (without live TV), which will allow viewers to watch the new episodes on Fridays, the day after airing on ABC. Along with Season 20, you can also rewatch past seasons on the platform.

Sign Up for Hulu

Those who want to start from the beginning can also catch all the past seasons of Grey's Anatomy on Netflix.

Watch the Grey's Anatomy Season 20 official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: