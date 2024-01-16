Chandra Wilson is teasing Meredith Grey's Grey's Anatomy return. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the actress at Monday's 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, and she talked about Ellen Pompeo's appearance on the show's upcoming season 20 premiere.

"[Ellen] is in the first episode," Wilson told ET. "I said Meredith isn't going anywhere. I don't know why they're talking about leaving and going to Boston. Meredith is right there on Grey's Anatomy."

As for what else fans can expect from season 20, Wilson said, "We can't tell you a doggone thing about what's happening other than we're starting basically the same day that we left."

Though Pompeo exited Grey's as a season regular, she, along with Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers and Katherine Heigl reunited at Monday's Emmy Awards.

"It's been a minute," Pickens Jr., who plays Dr. Richard Webber, told ET of reuniting with the OG cast. "... To have them come back, it's really a celebration tonight."

Heigl, who starred on the show as Izzie Stevens, was delighted, noting, "I haven't seen them, Shonda or Jim, gosh, since I think, like, 15 years ago. Ellen [I saw] last year. I haven't seen Justin in, like, 10 years. It sounds so cheesy, but [it was] heartwarming."

ET's Denny Directo also spoke with Grey's cast members at the Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards party, with Wilson gushing, "It's very cool. It's comfort food for us and the fans. I love when our family gets a chance to come back and feel all this magic again. It's really nice."

Dr. Owen Hunt himself, Kevin McKidd, was as thrilled as fans were to see the OG cast's reunion, telling ET, "I feel so honored to be part of this show."

"I mean, I have been on this show, my god, 15 seasons," he said. "... It's just this great celebration of the past, the present, to see them all up there. I mean, they are all the OGs. It reminds you what a phenomenon that show was when it started and what it's become."

Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere March 14 on ABC.

