The doctor is back in!

On Saturday, ABC announced that Jessica Capshaw will make her triumphant return to Grey's Anatomy for the show's upcoming 20th season, reprising her role as beloved pediatric and neonatal surgeon, Dr. Arizona Robbins.

Capshaw, 47, left the show at the end of season 14 as her character moved to New York City with the writers promisingly alluding to an off-screen reunion between the actress' character and ex-wife, Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), who share a daughter.

According to ABC, the Holidate actress will return for season 20 in a guest starring role more than five years after she departed the series. In her tenure, Capshaw starred in the long-running ABC series for nearly 10 seasons.

In addition to the return of Capshaw's character, the show will welcome back Alex Landi, who plays Dr. Nico Kim. Landi, 31, last appeared on the series in season 18. His character first appeared in season 15 and is best known for his relationship with Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli).

Grey's will also introduce several new characters to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the first time, including Parks and Recreation alum Natalie Morales and When They See Us actor Freddy Miyares. Morales, 37, will play Monica Beltran, a "pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field," according to ABC. She is also a boundary pusher who is intent on providing her patients with top-quality care above all else.

Miyares plays Dorian, described as an "intelligent, warm and likable patient who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future."

The network also teased "additional guest star announcements to follow."

You can watch a teaser trailer for season 20 in the player below:

Grey's Anatomy returns for season 20 on Mar. 14 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

