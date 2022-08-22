Labor Day 2022 is a couple weeks away and Samsung is already offering impressive washer and dryer deals. You don't have to wait until September 5 to save on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers. Labor Day always provides a great opportunity to grab an appliance deal on high-ticket items before summer's end. Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 35% off.

Shop Samsung Washer Deals

Shop Samsung Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Buy Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Buy Now

Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with demanding laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best Labor Days deals on Samsung washers and dryers happening this week.

Whether the summer took its toll on your machines or you have children heading back to school, shop Samsung's best washer and dryer deals below to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Samsung Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side.

