Early Labor Day 2022 Samsung Deals on Top-Rated Washers and Dryers: Save Up to $1,400
Labor Day 2022 is a couple weeks away and Samsung is already offering impressive washer and dryer deals. You don't have to wait until September 5 to save on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers. Labor Day always provides a great opportunity to grab an appliance deal on high-ticket items before summer's end. Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 35% off.
Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with demanding laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be life savers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best Labor Days deals on Samsung washers and dryers happening this week.
Whether the summer took its toll on your machines or you have children heading back to school, shop Samsung's best washer and dryer deals below to make laundry day easier for years to come.
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals
Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Save $898 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.
This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time.
The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.
The Steam Santize+ option on this dryer keeps your extra sweaty and dirty clothes clean and smelling fresh — which is a huge relief as it's starting to warm up outside. Like its washing machine counterpart, this dryer is also available in the colors ivory white or brushed black.
Samsung Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals
Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side.
Pretreat your laundry with the faucet that's built into this model. And choose between three different color choices: platinum, white and brushed black. Plus, you can choose between an impeller and an agitator. Just so you know an impeller makes the machine is a bit quieter and uses less water than an agitator does (however, an impeller does cost a bit more).
The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary.
When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)
RELATED CONTENT:
Reserve Samsung’s Massive 55" Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor for $100 Off
Save More Than $1,000 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set
The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now
Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More
Samsung's Frame TV Is on Sale Right Now: Save Up to $1,000
Samsung Smartphone Deals: Shop Savings on Galaxy S22, Z Fold3 and More
The Best Dyson Deals to Shop Now: Vacuums and Air Purifiers
Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals: Get Up to 70% Off Plus $100 for Accessories