Save Up to $300 on Samsung’s The Frame TV at This Labor Day Sale

The best Labor Day TV sales of 2023 are starting to arrive days before the holiday weekend. If you want to supercharge your home entertainment setup, discounts just landed on the Samsung Frame TV. For a limited time, Samsung is offering up to $300 off the newest model of the popular screen that doubles as wall décor.

Shop the Frame TV Sale

TVs can be one of your biggest tech investments for your home, so it's important to purchase one that has the features and image quality you'll love for many years to come. Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and that is no different on the stylish Frame TV. You'll find three sizes of the cult-favorite QLED 4K TV discounted during the Samsung Labor Day Sale to save on the right screen for your space.

Below, shop all of the best Labor Day Samsung Frame TV deals before the sale ends.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio to enhance your favorite TV shows and Oscar-winning movies.

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

