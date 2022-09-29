Earlier this week, Amazon announced that a second Prime Day is right around the corner. The Amazon Early Prime Access Sale is happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and we're expecting to see Black Friday-level discounts on everything from fashion and furniture to tech. Whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, you don't have to wait to shop because Amazon has already rolled out some early tech deals.

To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't miss early Prime Day tech deals. The best Amazon deals on devices come from major brands such as Samsung, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon's own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs.

This fall, our days should be as convenient as possible with the help of reliable tech. From smart TVs and wireless earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech deals for every need. Everyone can upgrade all their gadgets and rooms with early deals from this year's second Amazon Prime Day right now.

Below, we've gathered the 35 best early Prime Early Access Sale tech deals that you can shop right now.

The Best Prime Early Access Laptop and Tablet Deals

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,199 Buy Now

The Best Prime Early Access Smart Home Deals

Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K Amazon Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message. $55 $35 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. $700 $400 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $509 Buy Now

The Best Prime Early Access TV Deals

The Best Prime Early Access Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $180 Buy Now

Bose SoundLink II Amazon Bose SoundLink II With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. $229 $149 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Buy Now

The Best Prime Early Access Amazon Device Deals

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is 42% off, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off with its built-in speaker. $120 $70 Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. $100 $85 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything to Know About the Second Amazon Prime Day Coming in October

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

The Best Tech Deals on Amazon You Don't Want to Miss

Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Beats Collab Are Back In Stock on Amazon

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals to Shop Now on Amazon

Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022