Shopping

35 Early Amazon Prime Early Access Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tablets, TVs, Headphones and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Tech Deals
John Lamb/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that a second Prime Day is right around the corner. The Amazon Early Prime Access Sale is happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and we're expecting to see Black Friday-level discounts on everything from fashion and furniture to tech. Whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, you don't have to wait to shop because Amazon has already rolled out some early tech deals.

To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't miss early Prime Day tech deals. The best Amazon deals on devices come from major brands such as Samsung, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon's own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs. 

This fall, our days should be as convenient as possible with the help of reliable tech. From smart TVs and wireless earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech deals for every need. Everyone can upgrade all their gadgets and rooms with early deals from this year's second Amazon Prime Day right now. 

Below, we've gathered the 35 best early Prime Early Access Sale tech deals that you can shop right now.

The Best Prime Early Access Laptop and Tablet Deals

2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air

You can save $40 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors. 

$599$559
2021 Apple iPad Pro 11"
2021 Apple iPad Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad Pro 11"

The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.

$899$829
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"

Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,499$2,199
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"

This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once. 

$2,499$2,199
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO

With this 10.1-inch LTE-enabled 64GB Tab Active Pro tablet, your business can get the job done on the go with reliable service from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

$700$500
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.

$530$380

The Best Prime Early Access Smart Home Deals

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat + Smoke Alarm
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat + Smoke Alarm
Amazon
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat + Smoke Alarm

A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible. Plus, it comes with a smoke alarm.

$498$369
SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System
SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System
Amazon
SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System

Invest in this home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home in minutes.

$230$184
Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K
Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K
Amazon
Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K

This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message.

$55$35
iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.

$700$400
Kasa Smart Light Switch
Kasa Smart Light Switch
Amazon
Kasa Smart Light Switch

Using the Kasa app, you can turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone without getting up.

$20$10
Voluas Automatic Pet Feeders for Cats and Dogs
Voluas Automatic Pet Feeders for Cats and Dogs
Amazon
Voluas Automatic Pet Feeders for Cats and Dogs

Make traveling and nights out a little less stressful for the pet owner in your life with an automatic feeder that lets you schedule up to four feedings a day.

$80$60
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.

$600$509

The Best Prime Early Access TV Deals

LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV

LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. 

$1,300$898
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.

$800$648
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this full-fire HD TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.

$480$330
Hisense 50-inch Class ULED Smart TV
Hisense 50-inch Class ULED Smart TV
Amazon
Hisense 50-inch Class ULED Smart TV

The 50U6HF features exclusive ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more. 

$530$355
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

$520$430
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$370$300
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

Movie marathons are right around the corner. 

$230$148

The Best Prime Early Access Headphone Deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Whether you enjoy listening to music while studying or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions. 

$350$230
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$250$180
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.

$549$429
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. 

$159$119
Philips PH802 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Philips PH802
Amazon
Philips PH802 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time or talk time with a built-in mic and echo cancellation for clear hands-free calls.

$110$55
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound.

$150$90
Bose SoundLink II
Bose SoundLink II
Amazon
Bose SoundLink II

With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. 

$229$149
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.

$250$200
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud. 

$100$89

The Best Prime Early Access Amazon Device Deals

Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5

Purchase the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 together and save 25%. 

$335$250
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is 42% off, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off with its built-in speaker.

$120$70
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K and it's 27% off.

$55$40
Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. 

$100$85
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Amazon
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera

Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.

$190$170
Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle
Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle

With this tablet, you get a Bluetooth detachable keyboard and Microsoft 365 subscription to help you stay productive.

$270$220

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything to Know About the Second Amazon Prime Day Coming in October

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

The Best Tech Deals on Amazon You Don't Want to Miss

Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Beats Collab Are Back In Stock on Amazon

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals to Shop Now on Amazon

Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022