35 Early Amazon Prime Early Access Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tablets, TVs, Headphones and More
Earlier this week, Amazon announced that a second Prime Day is right around the corner. The Amazon Early Prime Access Sale is happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and we're expecting to see Black Friday-level discounts on everything from fashion and furniture to tech. Whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, you don't have to wait to shop because Amazon has already rolled out some early tech deals.
To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't miss early Prime Day tech deals. The best Amazon deals on devices come from major brands such as Samsung, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon's own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs.
This fall, our days should be as convenient as possible with the help of reliable tech. From smart TVs and wireless earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech deals for every need. Everyone can upgrade all their gadgets and rooms with early deals from this year's second Amazon Prime Day right now.
Below, we've gathered the 35 best early Prime Early Access Sale tech deals that you can shop right now.
The Best Prime Early Access Laptop and Tablet Deals
You can save $40 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.
Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
With this 10.1-inch LTE-enabled 64GB Tab Active Pro tablet, your business can get the job done on the go with reliable service from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.
Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.
The Best Prime Early Access Smart Home Deals
A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible. Plus, it comes with a smoke alarm.
Invest in this home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home in minutes.
This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message.
Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.
Using the Kasa app, you can turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone without getting up.
Make traveling and nights out a little less stressful for the pet owner in your life with an automatic feeder that lets you schedule up to four feedings a day.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.
The Best Prime Early Access TV Deals
LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound.
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.
Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this full-fire HD TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.
The 50U6HF features exclusive ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more.
Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
Movie marathons are right around the corner.
The Best Prime Early Access Headphone Deals
Whether you enjoy listening to music while studying or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions.
Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.
With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.
Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time or talk time with a built-in mic and echo cancellation for clear hands-free calls.
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound.
With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments.
The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.
Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud.
The Best Prime Early Access Amazon Device Deals
Purchase the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 together and save 25%.
The Fire TV Cube is 42% off, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off with its built-in speaker.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K and it's 27% off.
Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos.
Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.
With this tablet, you get a Bluetooth detachable keyboard and Microsoft 365 subscription to help you stay productive.
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything to Know About the Second Amazon Prime Day Coming in October
The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More
The Best Tech Deals on Amazon You Don't Want to Miss
Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Beats Collab Are Back In Stock on Amazon
The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals to Shop Now on Amazon
Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More