Samsung Smartphone Deals: Get $300 Off The Galaxy Z Fold3 Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung

Samsung's annual Unpacked event is returning on August 10 and we are expecting the reveal of new cutting-edge smartphones. With clues from the invitation and the launch of three new Galaxy S22 phones earlier this year, our eyes are on the lookout for a new foldable phone. Ahead of Samsung Unpacked, the Galaxy Z Fold3 is on sale for $300 off right now. You can also get up to $1,100 in extra enhanced trade-in credit when you swap out your current device. 

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The world's first water-resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. You will also get $300 off instantly and up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit on regular and cracked screens.

$1,800$400

Through August 10, Samsung will let you reserve the newest smartphone launching next month and save up to $200 at the same time. 

Reserve the new Galaxy phone

The summer savings don't stop at the Galaxy Z Fold3 and upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 though. Samsung's Black Friday in July Sale is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the Z Flip3. Don't miss out on the major discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options. 

The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. Now you can get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $200. Also, if you have a device you're looking to trade in, get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for as low as $150 or the Galaxy Z Flip3 for $650 off right now. 

Ahead, check out the best Samsung deals on smartphones and find one that fits right into your budget. 

Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get a free memory upgrade and save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light.

$1,300$200
Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung
Galaxy S22+

The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade.

$1,050$300
Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung
Galaxy S22

The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get a free memory upgrade and up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit.

$850$100
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies.

$1,050$400

Samsung's sale also includes up to $325 in enhanced trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. 

Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The lightweight phone's screen is noticeably smoother with120Hz display technology for a faster refresh rate. 

$700$325
WITH TRADE-IN

Samsung also recently announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting. 

Galaxy A53 5G
Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung
Galaxy A53 5G

With fourcameras to choose from and AI-powered features such as Night Mode, Live Focus and Single Take, your Galaxy A42 5G is like your own personal film studio.

$400$300

There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to 4K TVs, Samsung's major savings include up to $4,000 off Samsung QLED 8K TVs and $1,300 off a smart washer and dryer set. The Samsung summer sale is your chance to access the best offers and to make things easier, we rounded up the sale highlights below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals

Samsung is offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live or Buds 2 for free with any purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. 

Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 

$700$400
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8+

This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with an incredible 8K resolution. 

$900$600
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

$1,100$425
WITH TRADE-IN

Samsung TV deals

75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Speakers are built into all sides of the 8K TV to make you feel like you're in the middle of the action with directional, realistic sound. 

$4,800$3,000
85" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
85" QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Elevate every picture to 8K and get immersed like never before with the ultra-sharp Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. 

$9,000$5,000
55" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
65" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV

Scenes come to life with more precise contrast controlled by in-screen lighting and 3D audio (thanks to the Object Tracking Sound feature).

$1,300$1,000
The Frame 32” QLED 4K Smart TV
The Frame 65” QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
The Frame 32” QLED 4K Smart TV

The Frame TV's display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity to enhance any space. 

$600$500
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.

$2,000$1,500

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro

Get the most out of your audio experience with studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation.  

$200$180
Galaxy Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live

Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while canceling unwanted background noise. 

$150$110
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2

With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. This Samsung Father's Day promo gives you $40 off instantly, along with $50 in enhanced trade-in credit. 

$150$90

Samsung Galaxy Book and Chromebook deals

Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro 360

Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there. With an eligible Android trade-in, you can grab this versatile laptop at a discount.

$1,500$1,310
Galaxy Book Go
Galaxy Book Go
Samsung
Galaxy Book Go

Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. If you have an eligible Android device to trade in, you can get a discount on the Galaxy Book Go along with $190 of Samsung Instant Credit.

$800$610
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Samsung
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha

The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. Like many of Samsung's Father's Day deals, you can grab the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha on sale when you trade in a mobile phone, tablet or laptop.

$1,050$860
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook Go

With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can get a lot of work done with this Chromebook Go.

$300$80
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Chromebook2
Galaxy Chromebook2
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook2

Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. Pick between two different colorways, trade in an older device and save on this new Galaxy Chromebook 2.

$550$200
Galaxy Book Odyssey
Galaxy Book Odyssey
Samsung
Galaxy Book Odyssey

Whether you're looking for a great gaming experience or just some mobility, this computer has you covered with jaw-dropping graphics. Get $190 off in instant credit, as well as a discount when you trade in an eligible device.

$1,400$1,210

