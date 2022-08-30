Best Buy launched its Appliances Labor Day Sale, but is also giving shoppers the chance to save on all their gadgets this week. Discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket tech products from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day sale has everything from laptops and TVs to soundbars and headphones marked down now.

Shop the Labor Day Sale

We are seeing some of the biggest discounts to date on Amazon Fire TVs, Apple MacBooks, and Beats headphones. If you're looking for a 4K UHD TV, there are options from LG, Insignia, TCL and Samsung. To help you find the best deals, we've gone through Best Buy's Labor Day Sale and gathered the biggest bargains below.

Labor Day TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.

Labor Day Laptop and Tablet Deals at Best Buy

August means it's back-to-school season and Best Buy's Labor Day sale is great opportunity to save on a new laptop for the school year. You can save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface Pros and more.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail. $1,030 $801 Buy Now

Labor Day Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. $150 $110 Buy Now

Sony Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones Best Buy Sony Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones With over 2,000 5-star reviews, these noise cancelling headphones will turn down the noise and let you enjoy your favorite music. Hands-free calling makes it easy to have a conversation with someone. All you have to do is speak, leave your phone where it is. $150 $100 Buy Now

Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals at Best Buy

You don't need to wait until Labor Day to shop the best deals on home and kitchen appliances. From home security to coffee makers, shop Best Buy's Labor Day Sale for deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Best Buy Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea. $190 $130 Buy Now

Labor Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Buy Sale: Save Hundreds on Major Appliances

The Best TV Deals at Best Buy: Sony, LG, Samsung and More

Best Buy Sale: Shop Apple Products on Sale & Other Deals

Shop Early Labor Day 2022 Samsung Deals on Washers and Dryers

Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More

Instant Pot Products Are Up to 25% Off at Amazon Ahead of Labor Day

Samsung's Frame TV Is on Sale Right Now: Save Up to $1,000

Get a Solo Stove Fire Pit for Up to 35% Off with Labor Day Deals

The Best Laptop Deals for Back to School You Can Get Right Now

The Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Pencil Cases, and Calculators

Back to School Shopping List: Supplies for Every Type of Student

Best Back to School Supplies Under $100