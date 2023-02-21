Samsung's Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 38% Off Right Now Ahead of Spring Cleaning
With spring arriving in the coming weeks, we're all inspired to get a head start on spring cleaning and tidy up our living spaces up using a vacuum. We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, and Samsung's Sale has the top-rated Jet 75 for 38% off right now. Convenient for cleaning for all types of surfaces, the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for a low price of $250.
Designed to clean the difficult places, the lightweight Jet 75 Complete stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that allows the vacuum to change direction effortlessly. Also included with your Samsung vacuum is a long-reach crevice tool for tight corners and other awkward areas — along with a dusting and upholstery tool that picks up dirt on furniture. The vacuum's digital display will show you the power level and brush type while notifying you of any issues such as clogs, missing filters, and more.
Save 38% on Samsung's Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge.
Get rid of your bulky corded vacuum and invest in a slim, new stick vacuum without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors. With tons of sales happening ahead of spring, it's the perfect time of year to snap up a vacuum at an unbeatable price to get your home feeling fresh. We've found more cordless stick vacuums from top-rated home brands to shop below. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to wood floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean.
From Shark and Samsung to Bissell and Levoit, keep reading to check out more of the best cordless stick vacuums on the market right now.
Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals
One of Dyson's lightest and smallest vacuum with laser technology which makes cleaning the house a breeze.
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap.
Clean everything from your hardwood floors to your area rug with this Bissell Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum.
This Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features a HEPA filtration and anti-allergen seal and an IQ Display with real-time readouts on runtime, performance, and more.
A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.
The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it.
Levoit has launched the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum. If you love convenient technology, this cordless vacuum has exactly that. It can automatically detect the level of debris traveling through the vacuum and adjusts the suction power level for you. And, since Levoit is best known for their air purifiers, the vacuum is enhanced with dual HEPA-type filters, trapping at least 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns in size.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 50 Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals You Can Still Shop: Tech, Home, Fashion and More
This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike Is on Sale Now To Keep Your Home Clean All Winter Long
11 Best Robot Vacuum Presidents' Day Deals You Can Still Get: Save Now On Roomba, Shark, and More
The Best Robot Vacuums of 2023: Shop Top Cleaners for Every Home and Budget
The 16 Best Air Purifiers Deals to Shop at Amazon: Save Now on Levoit, Honeywell, Bissell and More
Wayfair's Presidents Day Sale Is Extended for One Last Day Today: Here's What to Shop Up to 70% Off
Walmart Has President's Day Deals You Can Still Get On Apple, Dyson, Xbox and More: Shop The 25 Best Discounts Now
Get a Head Start on Spring Cleaning With Presidents Day Deals You Can Still Get on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers
17 Last-Chance Presidents Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now: Allswell, Saatva, Nectar and More
The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized This Year
14 Best Presidents Day Furniture Sales You Can Still Shop Today: Wayfair, Overstock, Burrow and More