Whether you're searching for a tablet to power through study sessions this school year, stream the latest TV shows and movies or take care of online chores from bed, Apple's iPads are a lightweight and portable alternative to the classic laptop. Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations, and right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on best-selling models.

Amazon has recently revealed that Prime Day 2023 is set to return on October 10 and 11, and in anticipation, the retailer is already kicking off deals on various Apple products. The best Apple deals at Amazon include up to $149 off the latest iPad Air. Apple's iPad Air 5 is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse with features like 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard. Plus, the 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip.

Right now, you can also score savings on the latest iPad 10th Generation. Apple's 10th-gen 2022 iPad offers a larger, edge-to-edge display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C connector and faster A14 chip than its predecessors.

Apple's iPads are the perfect devices to keep you productive and connected this fall, whether you're heading to school or work. If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $270.

Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best deals on Apple iPads to shop ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day.

The Best Early October Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. $599 $549 WIFI Shop Now $749 $600 WIFI + CELLULAR Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: